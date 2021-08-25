‘This is not a house, it’s a home’

The sign on the wall at the front entrance says it all: “Home is where your story begins.”

And the Mack family’s new story is officially underway, thanks to an army of volunteers, contractors, local businesses and others who helped make their dream of a place to call their own a reality. The Cainhoy peninsula family moved into their brand new home, paid for completely through donations, the weekend of Aug. 7-8. The family’s pastor, Bishop Duffie Johnson, offered a dedication and blessing to commemorate the momentous occasion.

“We dedicate this home to the glory of God ... We pray that this may be a home of happiness, hopefulness and of health and that those who reside herein may enjoy peace and joy… This is not a house, it is a home ... It was a longtime coming but finally it’s here — and it’s beautiful.”

Tianna Mack and five of her six children will reside at the new home, built by SHELTER Custom-Built Living in the Jack Primus community.

The family had fallen on hard times financially after Tianna’s son, Bryant, suffered an aneurysm in 2019. A grassroots community effort, led by local residents Mary Nemeth and SHELTER owner Ryan Butler, generated thousands of dollars in donations for the project. No one was more thankful on move-in day than Tianna.

“It’s amazing. My kids are happy!” she said “... Thank you to everybody ... if I could show the love ten thousand times, I promise you I would ... We are grateful and thankful from the bottom of our hearts.”