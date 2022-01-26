‘Ain’t no mountain high enough’ for DI’s Scott Noonan

Daniel Island resident Scott Noonan is always looking to reach new heights.

Whether it’s transforming a start-up business into a sweeping success, leading a local kayak tour on a Lowcountry waterway, jamming with his band — Groove Kitty — or scaling a majestic mountain somewhere in the world, one thing is certain: He’s all in.

“What’s the point of living, if you can’t have fun!” Noonan said.

Which is one of the reasons he and his wife, Tracey, decided to move to Daniel Island nearly four years ago from Boston.

“I just finished a 3 mile run and it's 60 degrees and sunny in January!” Noonan said recently from his Smythe Park home. “That's what brought us here — quite frankly it's the weather. We're both really big outdoors people ... to have access to the ocean and the mountains and weather that's amenable for everything from boating, to hiking, to all the things we like to do.”

They first visited Daniel Island about 18 years ago, when Noonan surprised Tracey with a weekend getaway to Charleston. They knew they wanted to come back, so while on a vacation to Myrtle Beach many years later, they decided it was time to make a move.

“We drove from Myrtle Beach to Daniel Island Real Estate — and that was it,” Noonan recalled. “It was done!”

Noonan’s full time job is helping to run Wicked Good Cupcakes, a multi-million dollar company Tracey started with her daughter, Danielle, a little more than a decade ago. He handles all of the technical aspects of the successful e-commerce business, which was recently acquired by Hickory Farms. But before he began serving up tech savvy solutions for the cupcake conglomerate, Noonan had a software company that he grew from two people to 40.

“Essentially I’ve worked for myself most of my life and specialized in growing small companies to become larger, either to be acquired by somebody else or absorbed into another technology firm, and that's kind of been my passion," he said.

In 2013, when Wicked Good Cupcakes exploded after an appearance on "Shark Tank," Noonan was ready to jump in to help.

“I left my software company and came to work for them to help them in that stage of growth and to deal with all of the things that would come with that growth, from a technology perspective, from an accounting perspective, from a facilities perspective, all of that,” he said. “That's my wheelhouse and it worked out perfectly.”

Noonan, Tracey and Danielle are staying on board through the end of this year to assist the company in its transition to Hickory Farms, but after that he expects to have more time for his pursuits. Last year, he and some friends climbed Mount Kilimanjaro (a “bucket list” item) and this summer he is set to embark on a nine-day hiking excursion through the Swiss, French and Italian Alps.

Noonan would also like to continue mentoring entrepreneurs in business start-ups, as well as playing music with his band, Groove Kitty, which he jokingly refers to as an “adult garage band.” They play everything from The Beatles to Green Day to Tom Petty, and can be found on Facebook and Instagram (@GrooveKittyMusic) for booking gigs.

“It's really about creating a great environment to play some fun music,” Noonan said.

And no matter where life takes him, Noonan plans to embrace the experience — and enjoy the view.

