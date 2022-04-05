‘Baptists & Bootleggers’ and ‘The Field Guide to Fabulous Food’

If you like food, drinks, history and art, then the May Author Series event is for you!

Meet, mingle and listen to authors Kathryn Smith and Kris Manning discuss their most recent books. A question and answer will take place with a book signing to follow. The event will be at Daniel Pointe Retirement Community on Daniel Island, May 25 at 6 p.m.

Both writers are excellent storytellers known for their fun presentations. You won’t want to miss this free event!

Smith’s newest book is “Baptists & Bootleggers: A Prohibition Expedition Through the South…with Cocktail Recipes.”

Get ready to be entertained with stories about Carry Nation, Al Capone, George Remus, F. Scott Fitzgerald and a host of other historical personalities as you learn of the South’s unique role in the years 1920-1933, when alcohol was banned by the federal government.

Smith’s book takes you to major cities and small towns, all of which struggled between the Baptists and their teetotaling allies who preached temperance and the bootleggers who got rich providing what their customers couldn’t buy legally. Learn how to take your own

Prohibition expedition through hotels, bars, speakeasies, museums and cemeteries, and sample some vintage cocktail recipes along the way. If you have ever thought history is boring, Smith’s storytelling will change your mind.

Manning, a Daniel Island awrtist, musician and author, will talk about her cookbook, “The Field Guide to Fabulous Food.”

Painstakingly handwritten by the author and expertly illustrated by Barbara Meierhusby, the Field Guide is a fresh take on traditional cookbooks.

Created in field guide fashion, Manning encourages culinary adventure — the kind that happens well before the first pan is fired. The cookbook helps aspiring foodies and everyday cooks choose, prepare and cook freshly sourced, local ingredients through easy to

understand recipes, practical techniques and illustrative watercolor images. Throughout the Field Guide, Manning shares personal stories, anecdotes and advice with wit and wisdom from her own culinary adventures.

“Many of the recipes in the Field Guide grew out of my Italian heritage and spending time in the kitchen with family. So many memories came rushing back to me over the past year and a half as I put the cookbook together,” Manning said. “And I channeled those cherished memories during the pandemic to bring to life all of these recipes that will teach you to be a good cook. Heck, if you make them enough times, you’ll be a great cook! The Field Guide is a hands-on cookbook, so, as you make the recipes, write on the pages. You’ll find that your notes will become very important to making these recipes your own.”

The cookbook includes over 50 recipes covering numerous cuisines — from Italian and French, to German, Asian and American fusion. It delivers more than tasty recipes and includes numerous in-depth examinations of ingredients.

This event is free. Tickets are required and available on a first-come basis. You may sign up at: bit.ly/3LCMzSp.

The Daniel Island News Author Series 2022 is a yearlong, monthly series connecting readers with local South Carolina authors and stimulating discussions, questions, and insights on a variety of topics and genres. Please consider making a donation to support the series when you sign up for your ticket.

The Author Series is organized and presented by The Daniel Island News and is sponsored by Loopit, the Daniel Island Community Fund and Bublish, Inc.