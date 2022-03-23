‘Exponential’ growth continues to bring new residents to Cainhoy peninsula

When Victoria Gruzdis was planning her relocation from Philadelphia to the Charleston area last year, she quickly set her sights on the Cainhoy peninsula.

“The price point was very good for the area,” said Gruzdis, who not only lives at Cooper River Farms off Clements Ferry Road, but also serves as the apartment community’s leasing manager. “The location is prominent to everything that you could need. You are snuggled off of Clements Ferry, so you never hear the traffic!”

Of the 290 units at Cooper River Farms, just over 94% are currently occupied. Rents range from $1,510 per month to $2,554.

“The growth along the Clements Ferry corridor has been exponential over the last few years,” Gruzdis added. “We are seeing so many new residents from all over the country. They know that the area is exploding and they are excited about what is to come.”

New jobs brought Danielle Zuck and her husband to the area from New Jersey. They moved into their new home in the Retreat at Beresford off Clements Ferry Road last month.

“(We) loved having land and property with our house that backed up to the woods, along with the Lowcountry-style housing,” Zuck said.

Gruzdis and the Zucks are among a surging pool of new residents who have decided to make the Cainhoy peninsula their home in recent years. The Charleston City Plan, released in 2020, reports that the area experienced a 90% increase in population between 2010 and 2019. In fact, according to rough population estimates combining both city of Charleston and Berkeley County jurisdictions, some 21,250 people are expected to live in the Cainhoy/Wando area by the end of this year. By 2040, the number almost doubles — reaching a

projected 38,848.

Robert Summerfield, director of planning, preservation and sustainability for the City of Charleston, calls current residential growth along the Clements Ferry corridor and greater Cainhoy peninsula “extremely high.”

“When you look at developable areas of the city, it is pretty significant,” Summerfield said. “... We’re gonna continue to see some population growth everywhere (in the city) but the reality is in terms of doubling, really it’s the Daniel Island/Cainhoy area that we’re gonna see the most drastic change.”

Summerfield believes a dip in the number of single family home and multifamily housing building permits issued between 2020 and 2021 is simply a cyclical slide in the data.