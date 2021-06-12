‘Happy HoliPAID’ Campaign hopes to return unclaimed funds to rightful owners

The State Treasurer’s office is spreading some holiday cheer in South Carolina by reuniting individuals with their missing money. Paying homage to popular Christmas carols, the State Treasurer’s Office will be launching the ‘Happy HoliPAID’ social media campaign in hopes of raising awareness of the state’s Unclaimed Property Program and encouraging South Carolinians to search for funds due to them.

Beginning Monday, December 6 and running for 12 consecutive days, the seasonal initiative will share parody lyrics from timeless holiday tunes and highlight names of people, businesses and organizations from across the state with unclaimed funds. The content will be featured on the agency’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“Having a little extra money is appreciated any time of year, but I know it can be especially meaningful around Christmas,” said State Treasurer Curtis Loftis. “This is just another fun way we try to get the word out to South Carolinians. By encouraging people to search the State Treasurer's website for unclaimed property, we’re hoping we can make the holidays a little happier for those who are due funds.”

The State Treasurer’s Office has more than $700 million in unclaimed property for South Carolina citizens, businesses and organizations. Examples of unclaimed property include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, unclaimed insurance proceeds and forgotten utility deposits. The Treasurer acts as custodian of these funds until they are claimed by their rightful owners.

Since 2011, Treasurer Loftis has returned more than $250 million in unclaimed property, more than all previous state treasurers combined.

To search for unclaimed property for you or your family, visit treasurer.sc.gov to get started.