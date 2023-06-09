‘It’s on all of us’

Some community members expressed concerns about difficulties accessing an African American cemetery near a local development. Another was curious about how potential gravesites are identified. And others stressed the importance of honoring the legacy of their ancestors by protecting their final resting places.

The Preservation Society of Charleston (PSC) and members of the Anson Street African Burial Ground Project (ASABGP) were listening. The session at the Keith School Museum on Aug. 29 was the second hosted by the PSC and ASABGP as part of their Mapping Black Burial Grounds Project, which is being funded through a grant from the National Park Service.

“These burial grounds that we are speaking of are sacred to us,” stated longtime Cainhoy community advocate Fred Lincoln, who attended the session. “And they should be sacred to everyone.”

Through the grant, project leaders are reaching out to Lincoln and other community members within the city of Charleston to help identify and document Black burial sites that hold meaning to their families and neighborhoods. The information collected will ultimately lead to the creation of a comprehensive digital map that city planners can utilize to better defend and protect sacred burial grounds from potential development impacts and harm.

The project, along with a city gravesite protection ordinance passed in 2021, are important and timely tools, noted Anna-Catherine Carroll, PSC manager of preservation initiatives, at the Keith School event.

“We are a nonprofit membership-based organization advocating for historic preservation in Charleston and the Lowcountry,” she said. “Historically, that’s looked like preserving architecture. But nowadays, it looks a lot more like defending and protecting cultural heritage, because that’s really what is under threat as Charleston continues to grow.”

According to Carroll, threats to Black burial grounds include development, climate change, lack of documentation, disconnection due to community members moving away, and gentrification. The mapping project began in January with research and planning. Now they are in the community engagement phase to collect feedback and information about local cemeteries from citizens and other groups. At the start of 2024, they hope to begin building the map.

“We can hold developers accountable with a resource like this,” said Carroll.

La’Sheia Oubre, director of education and community outreach for ASABGP, also spoke to those gathered at the Keith School Museum. Their group has been working to continue the work of the Gullah Society, founded by the late Dr. Ade Ofunniyin, to preserve and protect Gullah Geechee history and culture.

“It will be accessible to all of us,” explained Oubre when referencing the map. “This is going to be one heck of a protective piece for everybody…That’s why what we’re doing is important. Because unless it is known, it’s another one of those hidden secrets. Enough of the secrets.”

“We really see this project as a critical first step,” added Carroll. “…There has not been much, if any, respect from the development community when community members bring this forward. So we all need to lock arms.”

“If all of us show up, it’s a different story,” continued Oubre. “Then you’ve got the power of the people…And they don’t have to be our ancestors by blood. The fact that we know they are back there, it’s on all of us. It’s our responsibility to do right by them.”

The next “Listening Session” will be held on Sept. 9, 10:30 a.m. at the Charleston County Main Library, 68 Calhoun St. For additional information on the project, visit preservationsociety.org or asabgproject.com.