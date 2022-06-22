The lawn at River Landing Drive will once again be awash with red, white, and blue for the seventh annual Field of Honor.

This year, 750 American flags will be displayed on the lawn to honor hometown heroes. Flags cost $25 each and pay tribute to first responders, veterans, armed forces members, medical professionals, cancer survivors, teachers, and personal heroes.

The flags, each tagged with the honoree’s name, will proudly fly from June 25 through July 9. The patriotic display is presented by the Exchange Club of Daniel Island. All proceeds collected from flag sales and sponsorships go to support Lowcountry veterans through One80 Place, Fisher House, and Palmetto Warrior Connection.

Exchange Club Field of Honor Program Lead Ron Zumstein said members care deeply about supporting veterans and work tirelessly to transform the lawn into a landscape of stars and stripes. “It is no easy task to put up and maintain 750 flags in the heat of the summer, but one that is a labor of love that all our (Exchange Club) members look forward to every year.”

Zumstein explained the objective of the Field of Honor is to bring the island together and recognize our heroes. “For about 1/3 of the flags that we put up every year in the display, the (Exchange Club) puts on streamers recognizing local heroes to all the island – our police, fire and emergency response team members as well as our teachers at the local schools. The rest of the flags are available for purchase by residents and businesses across the island to honor their heroes.”

Berkeley County Councilman Josh Whitley appreciates the Exchange Club for their hard work making the Field of Honor come to life. “Each time I see the Field of Honor, it gives me goosebumps. I am so grateful this club recognizes the sacrifices of those who have served.”

Exchange Club board member Chris McAuliffe has deeply personal reasons for purchasing flags to honor her heroes. “Both my father and my father-in-law served in World War ll. They gave up their youth to protect our freedom and put themselves in danger for us. I respect them for their courage and willingness to do this for us.”

McAuliffe added, “Last year I had two family members have strokes. I honor them for their hard work to walk again and learn how to talk again. This takes courage. I honor a friend who died too young and had a wonderful life to live. She will never see her grandchildren graduate or marry. She will miss so much. I honor my husband for being at my side when I need him and being my best friend.”

Daniel Island real estate agent Sharon Cassidy discussed the importance of the Field of Honor project with her grandchildren. “We talked about how important it is to remember the people who fought for our country. It’s on our way to The Waterfront where we usually spend so much time. I think it’s a great opportunity for parents and grandparents to make it a part of a conversation - especially with the young kids.”

For more information, visit bit.ly/3OncYEB.