‘Itty bitty church’ accomplishing big things for Operation Christmas Child

They describe their congregation as an “itty bitty church out in the middle of nowhere.” But there is nothing little about what Pastor Mark Brumbelow and his wife, Cherry, have accomplished when it comes to serving and blessing children all over the world. In fact, it’s downright monumental.

The Brumbelow’s church, Grace Baptist Church in Wild Peach, Texas, started supporting the Operation Christmas Child (OCC) shoebox program some 20 years ago.

“We started packing shoeboxes just as individual families,” said Cherry. “People would pack their box and bring them to the church and we might do 7 or 10 or 20 in a year, and in 2013, we packed 43 shoeboxes.”

And they have been shattering their goals ever since. In one year, they went from packing 43 shoeboxes to 500.

The mission of the Samaritan’s Purse global OCC initiative is to “demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way” to young people in need. Through OCC, children in more than 100 countries receive a lovingly packed shoebox full of toys, school supplies, and personal care items, along with a personal message about God’s love.

Each year, the Brumbelows faithfully pray about what God needs their church to do in support of the program.

In the last 10 years, Grace Baptist has packed more than 90,000 shoeboxes – all with a congregation of under 60 members. And they accomplished their goals while navigating a global pandemic and the impacts of a devastating hurricane.

“It has been just a wonderful and exciting thing to just see the way that God, year after year after year, provides,” said Mark.

The Brumbelows recently visited Daniel Island on behalf of OCC to spread the word about the initiative. And not only have they been able to consistently exceed their shoebox goals, but they also consistently surpass their fundraising needs as well.

“It’s amazing,” added Cherry. “And it’s just God.”

The Brumbelows are encouraging residents and businesses of the Daniel Island and Cainhoy peninsula communities to support upcoming OCC efforts in the area.

Monetary and supply donations can be dropped off at King’s Cross Church at 2011 Clements Ferry Road during the OCC National Collection Week, Nov. 13-20. In addition, there will be an OCC Packing Party at Church of the Holy Cross on Daniel Island on Sunday, Nov. 12 (see details on both initiatives in the sidebar).

The time to help is now, said Mark.

“I believe that it’s an emergency,” he added. “There’s an urgency that we do all that we can while we can…The toys, the school supplies, the things in that shoebox, they’re going to wear out and they’re going to run out. But the Gospel message goes with every box. That’s the only hope this world has - it’s eternal.”