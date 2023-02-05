‘Let’s try love’

The vibrant costumes, the rhythmic beating of hands on drums, the unmistakable energy of the dancers as their bare feet hop and pop on the floor, the beaming smile on each and every face.

You notice it all when watching a performance by the Watoto Charleston Ensemble, a touring group from the Watoto Academy of Performing Arts at Meeting Street Academy. But you also feel something. And it’s palpable.

“I was completely overwhelmed by what I saw,” shared Bishop England High School’s Dean of Student Success and Engagement Chris Frisby, who attended Watoto’s “The Happy People” show, part of their Love America Concert Series, at the Dock Street Theatre in January.

What Frisby experienced was powerful, he said. And he knew his students at Bishop England would want to experience it as well. So Frisby immediately reached out to Watoto’s founder Donald O’Conner to ask how the two schools could work together. The result of that conversation is a brand new partnership that promises to provide far-reaching benefits to all involved.

“Donald and I share a common vision that good things will come from this partnership,” added Frisby. “We also share an approach open to the organic development of things to come. We don’t want to force anything or predetermine or limit what the partnership might grow to become. We have ideas for sure, and we see numerous

possibilities for bridge-building and exchange that will redound to the benefit of both Bishop England High School students and Watoto Academy students.”

Long term, Frisby hopes that perhaps some of the Watoto students from Meeting Street Academy, which serves K-8, might be interested in attending BE for high school.

“When Bishop England moved to Daniel Island from downtown, we lost connection with an important part of our historic diversity,” he explained. “So this is part of our attempt to re-establish those connections and partnerships again…And as for those younger, aspiring Watoto students, we are ready to welcome and support them!”

“This relationship is going to enable us to serve,” explained O’Conner, who is also an acclaimed musician, songwriter and producer. “And hopefully be an example to the rest of the city and nation about what happens when two communities come together and allow an organic synergy to happen.”

For O’Conner, Watoto is much more than colorful, mesmerizing performances. It is a celebration, and a heartfelt and joyous expression, of Black culture. He founded the academy more than 25 years ago in Memphis, Tennessee, as a way to reverse deep-rooted negative patterns of thinking and behavior among local urban youth. He brought the program to Meeting Street Academy in Charleston in 2014.

The idea was that if students could focus on powering academics and social-emotional skills through rich experiences in the arts, learning would come to life as they experienced African and African-American music, dance, performance styles, literature and history. It was a formula for success.

According to the Meeting Street Academy website, “Watoto’s results have been impressive: serving a largely minority student population, all program graduates have successfully completed high school and many have gone on to college and postgraduate study.”

They have studied periods like the Civil Rights movement and the Harlem Renaissance – expressing what they learn through their performances. There are, of course, difficult parts of that history, but there are also moments of incredible positivity. And O’Conner wants them to understand the “whole” story.

“You got to think about the mindset,” he continued. “We look at the big picture. They get a chance to travel through history and actually experience it…It’s amazing to see what they do, and the way that they do it, and the level they can do it on. All the material is coming out of their cultural experience.”

And all of it is centered on love, noted O’Conner.

“I want them to experience a world view that is positive,” he said. “We have to understand the elephant in the room – and that is the social stuff that we just finished going through, the George Floyd (tragedy), and all of that. We’ve got to look at the pandemic, and before that Mother Emanuel. We’ve got to understand this community is hurting. And when people hurt, they implode. And being a member of that community, the way we don’t implode is to reach out lovingly. We have to have an aggressive plan to share and connect with other people.”

And that is especially important in Charleston, he said.

“When you look at where we are here in Charleston, there’s a history of certain things…and we’re trying to overcome certain things. So when I stand back and look at it, I say let’s try love. Let’s start telling stories that can be documented. So it’s not the Gospel according to Donald O’Conner. I can point to the page and the paragraph and say this is what happened here. This is what we should be doing. Let’s try love.”

This month, on May 18, the Watoto Charleston Ensemble will bring its Love America Concert Series to the stage in the Bishop England Performing Arts Center for their first public performance of “The Happy People” at the school.

“Donald’s ‘Love America’ series of shows that his student troupe offers is a wonderful example of the power of sharing history and culture in a way that emphasizes human connection, joy, and the optimistic vision that all people, all Americans, contribute meaningfully to the fabric of this country,” added Frisby.

Guests are promised an evening of “joy, excitement and happiness” as they experience the traditional music, movement and costuming of African, Brazilian, Puerto Rican, Cuban and Caribbean cultures.

“The show that you’ll see at Bishop England is taken from what we would call as adults ‘the study of the Diaspora,’” explained O’Conner. “So when you talk to people from any of these cultures, they will tell you that their music and rhythmic movements come from Africa.”

“My hope is that the Bishop England High School community and folks on Daniel Island come to be elevated and awestruck by the power and beauty of hardworking young people doing their best to celebrate and share culture,” added Frisby. “The show will be awesome, and it will lay the groundwork for more engagement and

opportunities for two communities, both integral to the richness and dynamism of Charleston.”

The upcoming free show at BE is the start of what the two schools hope will be a lasting, productive relationship. Both O’Conner and Frisby look forward to what is to come.

“We envision a number of performances hosted at BE in the future and hands-on instructional workshops and summer experiences for Bishop England students and the public held on campus and potentially making use of the public spaces on the waterfront at Daniel’s Landing,” said Frisby.

“(Our work) is also based on the philosophy of Dr. Martin Luther King,” added O’Conner. “The beloved community. That’s the model. A community that really intensively serves to better the lives of the community members. Not just those sitting in the room with them….Work on loving everybody, and watch what happens!”

To reserve a seat for the upcoming free performance of “The Happy People” by the Watoto Charleston Ensemble at BE, visit bit.ly/LoveAmericaSeries.