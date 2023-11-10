Megan Buchholz is moving mountains with small steps. The 40-year-old mother of three, yoga instructor, and breast cancer warrior is advocating for her own health and the wellbeing of other women fighting the disease.

Buchholz was diagnosed with stage II breast cancer last June after her first annual mammogram, which the American Cancer Society recommends for women aged 45 to 54, with the option of beginning at age 40. Because her mother had the disease, Buchholz chose to start early screenings. She began chemotherapy shortly after her diagnosis in July and is scheduled for a double mastectomy at the end of October.

“Every month matters … so time is of the essence when seeking treatment,” said Buchholz, who stressed the importance of women knowing their family history and risk factors and keeping up with all health screenings. “I think being my own advocate, knowing that something wasn’t right with my body, and making sure I was seen as quickly as possible, were all beneficial to my care.”

She also credits her friends and neighbors who have provided childcare, meals, gift cards, and emotional support. “I’ve been saying over and over if you have to get sick, get sick on Daniel Island because the sense of community is astounding,” Buchholz said.

A large group of women held a wig party on the Daniel Island Ferry in a show of support before she started chemotherapy and have continued to rally for her recovery. “These mamas have really picked up our family and gotten us through this.”

But Buchholz said it was painfully obvious during her treatment that other patients did not have the same resources that were available to her. Many were elderly, low-income, or lived in rural areas and were hindered by transportation.

“This is a hard journey but seeing patients around me who needed financial assistance, or had to bring their child to infusions, or had to make these crazy long drives, it’s very apparent how fortunate we are, and I thought maybe we can make this a little bit easier for some other women,” Buchholz observed.

This month Buchholz is kicking off a grassroots program called Moving Mountains, designed to support cancer patients throughout their treatment with care packages, letters of encouragement, gift cards and financial assistance. Once patients reach remission, they will have the opportunity to become support survivors for other patients, coming full circle in their journey.

“Our goal initially is to help 10 women, and then hopefully next year when I’m a hundred percent, we can grow this bigger,” said Buchholz, who is working with her medical care team at Roper St. Francis Healthcare to identify women most in need for the initial campaign. “I’ve got big plans, but I have to honor my own health and energy level right now.”

Buchholz has taken a break from her yoga business, called Simply Soul Yoga, and during her recovery wants to get certified in oncology yoga to assist other cancer patients. She said she likes to use mantras in her practice, and one of them is “moving mountains with small steps.”

She believes breast cancer is not an excuse to stop being active and doing what you enjoy. “I’ve continued living a very joyful, normal life,” she said. “Some days it’s harder than others but I can still exercise, I can still socialize with my friends, I can still volunteer at my kids’ school; I just do it more slowly.”

Buchholz and her husband, Chris, who is the principal of Philip Simmons High School, have been married 16 years and have three young children. The couple moved to Charleston from Virginia in 2006 and have lived on Daniel Island the past three years.

Erin Woodis, a family friend and teacher at the Daniel Island School, organized a community mammogram event Oct. 2-3 to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month in honor of Megan. Each day, women had the opportunity to receive mammograms and cervical screenings in the MUSC Mobile Health Unit stationed at Holy Cross Church on Seven Farms Drive.

“We’ve been saying how important it is for early detection and to keep up with annual screenings, but there are so many things that stand in our way of getting to those appointments,” explained Buchholz. “Transportation, childcare, just the scheduling alone can be overwhelming, so these mobile units are really important to make screening as easy as possible.”

Mar-Yam McFadden, a mammography technician with MUSC who worked at the event, said it’s important for women to make sure everything is up to par with their health. “Breast cancer is on the rise, especially for younger ladies,” she said. “October is the month for women to really take care of themselves. Sometimes it’s hard to

take that time off from work or get transportation to a facility, so I’m glad we can come to them.”

McFadden said the mobile unit travels all over the Lowcountry, making it easier for people to get recommended medical screenings. It is booked every day this month, when raising awareness and promoting early detection of breast cancer is so important.

“I know this October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, will have a completely different meaning for myself and my family,” Buchholz wrote about her Moving Mountains initiative. “Hopefully it will also be an opportunity to brighten our community, one warrior at a time.”

To support women fighting breast cancer through the Moving Mountains program, Venmo a donation to Megan-Buchholz-4, or send a gas, food, or Amazon gift card or a letter of encouragement for a cancer patient to Megan Buchholz, 9014 Merchant Street, Daniel Island, SC 29492.