A ‘newsworthy’ addition!

It was the summer of 2003. Daniel Island resident Suzanne Detar and her family were vacationing in the mountains of Laporte, Pennsylvania. An attorney by trade, Detar had just finished teaching as an adjunct professor at Charleston Southern University and welcomed the downtime in one of her favorite places.

After moving to Daniel Island in 1997, the Pennsylvania native found her new Lowcountry home to be pretty close to perfect. But while relaxing on a small lakeside beach in Laporte that fateful summer, Detar thought of one thing that could make it even better.

“It was a Wednesday morning…and somebody yelled ‘The Sully’s in!’ she recalled. “It’s a little community newspaper for the entire county and believe it or not, people actually got in their cars and drove up to the general store to get it!”

The Sully, officially known as The Sullivan Review, was filled with local news and community tidbits, such as church dinners, fire department events, information about things to do in the county, and more. Detar knew Daniel Island could benefit from something similar.

“I thought we really need or could use a newspaper,” Detar said. “And of course I didn’t really have a newspaper background…But when I came back from vacation, I thought, what do I need to do? And how do I need to do it?”

Detar wanted to be sure every resident got a copy, both on Daniel Island and in the emerging developments along Clements Ferry Road, as well as stacks for local businesses and schools to distribute. Then she had to generate content and determine how she was going to produce the paper. She invested in some design software and connected with a local graphic artist who helped her learn how to use it.

Detar and a college student who taught her kids piano lessons produced all the content for the very first paper in her Shipwright Street home, in the room over the garage, and sold all the initial ads. On Thursday, Oct. 30, 2003, the inaugural issue of The Daniel Island News was born. Detar hopped on her bike to make the

deliveries. Her children, Ben, Carly and Jackson, who were 9, 8 and 5 at the time, also pitched in.

“The kids always helped in the beginning and still do to this day,” she added. “I remember the kids and I walking through the various buildings and various levels of Daniel’s Landing and leaving a paper at every door and then playing the life-size chess board over there – that game was their reward!”

By the fall of 2006, operations moved into a brand new office at 225 Seven Farms Drive. And each and every week back then – through today – Detar’s mission has been the same.

“I really wanted to have community-based news,” she said. “Of course, development news was always part of it, but we wanted to cover what people were doing. There are so many interesting and talented people that live in the community and have so much to share.”

Focusing on the good is something that is important to Detar, but she recognizes there are times when difficult stories must be covered.

“You do have to report what’s important,” she said. “Bad things sometimes happen. And our goal is to always report it in a respectful way. We always look at it as – how does it help? Is it providing important information that people need? It’s not easy, but you want to be fair. The most important thing is to get it right.”

And over the last two decades, The Daniel Island News has tried to do just that – chronicling the history of Daniel Island and the people, places and events that have shaped life here. For Detar, there have been many memorable stories – the controversy over the island’s first affordable housing complex, the push to annex Daniel

Island into Charleston County, and the ongoing story about what is happening with the Ports Authority land on Daniel Island.

“But my favorite stories are really about the people and the pets and the kids – just stories featuring our neighbors,” she said.

Having a dedicated space for “Kids Say” has been a priority from the beginning, added Detar.

“We always did ‘Kids Say.’ They used to sit at my kitchen counter. It was before I had a digital camera and we didn’t use pictures…They would just come in, it was a lot of my neighbors in the early days, and they would sit at the counter and have a snack – and they would write out the answers to the questions.”

Detar started with a distribution of about 4,000 papers in 2003. Today, The Daniel Island News reaches about 6,000 with its weekly print edition – and thousands more online. The team that produces the paper has grown as well, with more than 20 staff members and contributors.

Even though the newspaper industry has faced challenges nationwide, with declining revenues leading some to shut down, Detar still believes in the power of the press.

“I do think it’s a thriving, important part of local communities…Newspapers have been challenged. Our response has been - we believe the advertising is part of the readers’ experience.”

Detar gave credit to the advertisers who have supported the paper over the years, enabling them to bring The Daniel Island News to the community every week without fail – come rain, snow, hurricanes, economic downturns and even a global pandemic.

“Without the advertisers we couldn’t do what we do, because we are a free paper,” she continued. “...We have writers, we have delivery people, we have designers, we have sales people. And my husband Tom is very supportive and willing to help wherever he can. It’s a real team effort.”

Detar is grateful for it all, recognizing that being able to share The Daniel Island News with readers is truly the best part of the job.

“I remember being so excited and so nervous about how it would be received by the community,” she said, reflecting on that very first issue. “I still get that nervous feeling every Tuesday after the paper goes to bed in anticipation about how it will be received.”

“So many people say we read it cover to cover…A lot of people read it before they even move here, they’ll read it online – and then they’ll tell me thank you! So I think people look forward to it. And when people don’t get it, we hear that!”

The Daniel Island News remains the place to go to be in the know – for 20 years and counting. And for Detar, who has gained loads of wisdom and experience since those first printed pages, making a difference has always been the headline of the story.

“I just think being able to positively impact your community is a very rewarding thing.”