‘Not So’ Happy Valentine’s Day fundraiser benefits animal shelter

“Do you know what’s worse than a room full of litter boxes? Exes!

Dumped? Ghosted? Cheated on? Let our frisky felines make you smile this Valentine’s.”

This is the description of Berkeley County Animal Center’s “Not So” Happy Valentine’s Day fundraiser that lets people donate $5 to write the name of an ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend in a litter pan on Monday, Feb. 14, while the cats do the rest.

The initiative sparked interest on Facebook, with hundreds of shares and many comments. One woman wrote: “Oh, I have the name of an ex-husband the kitties can poop all over!”

Tiffany Hoffman, event coordinator at the animal center, was surprised by how the idea has taken off — gaining widespread media coverage — but she’s glad that it’s helping bring attention to the animals and the work being done at the shelter.

“We’ll do anything to promote our amazing animals and find them loving homes,” she said.

Hoffman said oftentimes kittens and cats don’t get as much attention as the dogs, since they can’t go out to community events, so this fundraiser puts the cats in the spotlight.

“Honestly, everybody needs to laugh, and the truth is not everybody likes Valentine’s Day,” she added.

The idea to let cats soil an ex-lover’s good name originally started a few years back at a shelter in Kentucky, according to Hoffman. With the completion of the new facility in Moncks Corner last year, the Berkeley Animal Center staff thought this would be an opportune

time to hold a similar fundraiser of their own.

With only 10 full-time employees, the dedicated crew at the animal shelter understands the value of hard work and having to do more with less. “We think outside the box — no pun intended,” Hoffman said. Hosting this fun and inexpensive event seemed like a no-brainer.

Simply put, “It’s for people who have a good sense of humor and want to support the shelter,” Hoffman said.

The animal shelter uses cardboard boxes for litter pans, so they plan to write the names in marker on the cardboard boxes.

The kitty fundraiser is being held in conjunction with the shelter’s “Sit, Stay, Speed Date” event for dog lovers on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 1-3 p.m. Attendees to the dog speed-dating event can meet dogs, enjoy treats from Delicious Ditty’s Donuts & Coffee Food Truck, and watch the cats have a disco dance party in tutus in the Free Roaming Cat Room.

Use berkeleyanimalcenter.org to donate $5 to the cat fundraiser. Under “Reason For Donation,” write your ex’s name. For $25, you can sponsor a whole litter box and submit as many names as you want. Relieving yourself of the burden of your exes while the animals relieve themselves sounds like it benefits all involved.

The Berkeley Animal Center facility is located at 131 Central Berkeley Drive in Moncks Corner.