After a quarter century of serving her country and living in communities around the world, Lt. Col. Rachel Honderd has found her home on Daniel Island.

Honderd arrived in the Lowcountry in 2019 to serve as the first female commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, and will retire from the military to begin her new civilian life in December.

“I was the first Charleston district female commander,” Honderd said. “In my 26 years of service in the Army, especially as an engineer officer, I’ve regularly been either one of zero other females in a group or one of very few.”

The Seattle native joined the Army in 1996 as an intelligence intercept analyst and electronic warfare specialist and was commissioned into the Army Corps of Engineers in 2001. Honderd completed her basic training at Fort Jackson and served in leadership positions around the United States, Afghanistan, Iraq and Africa before returning to South Carolina for the two-year Charleston post.

As commander, Honderd was responsible for military construction and civil engineering operations, including the Charleston Harbor deepening project, the largest in the district’s history, and the coastal storm risk management study investigating solutions to ease flooding on the Charleston Peninsula.

Honderd worked closely with local leaders and government officials to restore the Crab Bank Seabird Sanctuary that provides 32 acres of prime habitat and nesting grounds near Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant, and to facilitate the final phase of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway to ease traffic congestion in Summerville.

But Honderd said one of her biggest challenges and accomplishments was being commander of 225 state-wide employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many of those projects came to fruition.

“We had to look at different ways to lead and keep our people connected,” she said. “It required a different style, but we did it and we did it very well, so I’m really proud of that and the whole team.”

The decorated lieutenant colonel hopes her career might inspire young girls to become engineers or serve in the military, where she said more women are being selected for professional roles. Last year during the Charleston Army Corp of Engineers 150th anniversary celebration, she placed a bow-tied lock of her hair in a time capsule to symbolize the agency’s growing diversity.

Honderd comes from a large mixed family scattered around the country and said she didn’t plan to live in Charleston permanently, but the minute she drove onto Daniel Island she knew she found her home for the future. She bought a house in the Pierce Park neighborhood where she enjoys gardening and relaxing with neighbors over backyard blueberry margaritas.

“It was the community, the neighbors, the people I got to interact with every day that made me fall in love with Charleston and say there’s no other place I’d rather be,” Honderd said. “That instant community is what I realized I was looking for beyond the Army.”

Honderd is serving the remaining months of her military career as executive director of civil works with the Army Corps headquarters in Washington, D.C., and is looking forward to being on Daniel Island full-time and exploring new adventures.

“I’m looking for opportunities to give back to a community that welcomed me,” Honderd said. “The Army issues you a lot of things, but they don’t issue you a family; you’ve got to make and create that on your own.”