‘Salute From The Shore’ celebrates military heroes on the Fourth

Fourteen years ago, good friends Johnny Folsom and Toddy Smith were sitting on the beach on the 4th of July, talking about how they were enjoying family and friends while the young people of the military were defending us overseas. Folsom and Smith, along with their sons, Andy Folsom and Cam Smith, decided that these heroes needed to be honored, and they set out to find a way to make this happen.

And from there, the annual Salute From The Shore celebration and organization was born.

South Carolina’s 2023 Salute From The Shore on July 4th kick-offs at 11 a.m. from the Grand Strand's Murrel's Inlet with civilian-owned and flown vintage Nanchang CJ-6, vintage Focke Wulf FWP-149, and vintage Pilatus P-3 ending at Folly Beach towards the south. At 1 p.m., two F-16s from Shaw Air Force Base and a C-17 from Charleston Air Force Base will make their way down the coastline, beginning at Cherry Grove in North Myrtle Beach and ending in Beaufort in the Lowcountry.

Beachgoers are encouraged to come out early to watch the vintage aircrafts, followed by the military planes, as they soar down the South Carolina coastline on Independence Day. As always, please be mindful that these older planes are flown by volunteer pilots. Weather conditions and mechanical issues might play a role in how many aircrafts will ultimately fly during this patriotic celebration.

For the full flight plan, see the schedule online.

You can help support Salute From the Shore by doing any or all of these things: