‘Santa Paws’ is coming to town!

You’re making your list and checking it twice - perhaps a special holiday photo of your pet would be nice?

The 3rd annual “Santa Paws” event, to benefit Valiant Animal Rescue and Relief, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Greystar Daniel Island Village Clubhouse, located at 455 Seven Farms Drive. All proceeds from the session will help Valiant provide critical support and services during animal cruelty seizes; undertake animal disaster search and rescue work in natural disasters; and provide rehabilitation and re-homing of abused and neglected animals.

All of Valiant’s cases involve some level of cruelty and therefore substantial medical care and rehabilitation are almost always required and provided, according to Santa Paws coordinator Kay Layne, who is on the board of the Daniel Island Exchange Club, one of the event’s sponsors.

“Our mission is to inspire communities to become a better place to live, to have a safe community and unified people,” said Layne. “When my husband and I were asked if we would be interested in participating in a benefit for Valiant Animal Rescue my thought was ‘absolutely!’ What better way to express my feelings for a better community. Animal abuse does not end there. It also means child and adult abuse. I believe if you can personally get involved and get others involved in preventing any kind of cruelty and abuse you can make a difference.”

All animal lovers are invited to bring their furry friends to take part in the upcoming “Santa Paws” photo session, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each pet will have his or her picture taken with Santa Claus in front of a beautiful holiday tree - all to benefit a worthy cause, added Layne. Photos will be taken by Lynn Cobb Photography, another event sponsor, with a $25 donation (cash or credit card). Several photos of each pet will be taken and owners will be able to select the best photo for a 5 x 7 print. Prints will be available for pickup at Lucia’s Premium Pet (162 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 115) on Thursday, Dec. 14. In addition, a photo gallery will be set up where additional prints will be available.

Santa’s “elves” will be providing holiday treats. All animals must be leashed. In addition to the Daniel Island Exchange Club and Lynn Cobb Photography, other sponsors include Greystar Daniel Island Village; Lucia’s Premium Pet; Richard C. Terhune, CPA; and Care For Life of Charleston. For additional information, email Kay Layne at kaylayne77@gmail.com.