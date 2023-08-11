A ‘silver’ lining: Seniors tackle boredom and inflation through work

Deborah Duquette, 65, faced a familiar dilemma shared by many retirees: the need to re-enter the workforce after years of retirement.

The Cainhoy resident initially left her job as a nurse to care for her aging parents, but now, with retirement age upon her, financial constraints and a recent shoulder surgery, she was compelled to seek employment once again.

“I have to go back to work,” said Duquette, who didn’t work long enough in health care to receive a pension.

Her situation is not unique. A growing number of seniors and retirees who have been out of the job market for years are rejoining the workforce.

The reasons for this trend range from personal motivations and financial needs to combating boredom and loneliness. Factors like inflation, stock market volatility and unexpected retirement experiences have also nudged retirees back into employment.

Despite the idea of the “golden years” involving travel, golf and sitting around a pool, a study from the British Psychological Society shows that people who stop working and retire tend to also suffer from depression, heart attacks and a general malaise of not having as much purpose in their lives.

To combat this, more and more seniors are going back to work. Recent statistics by the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that the number of seniors aged 65 and older in the workforce has tripled since 1988, with an estimated 20 percent increase in the last five years alone.

The COVID-19 pandemic also accelerated this shift, prompting some older workers to retire earlier than planned due to health concerns and pandemic-related stress. However, many seniors re-entering the workforce have boiled their reason down to one primary culprit: inflation.

“The two grocery stores near me are a sea of gray hair and reading glasses,” said Cainhoy resident Jim Nelson, 67. “It seems no matter how much we planned, nobody could foresee the insane level of inflation over the past couple of years.”

Nelson says he notices a lot of seniors rejoining the workforce. Following that trend, he now works as a local landscaper.

This experience seems to match the results of a 2022 AARP survey, where 42 percent of adults aged 50-plus cited financial reasons as their primary motivation for continuing or re-entering the workforce.

While inflation may play a large role, it doesn’t negate the fact that many seniors who have returned to work feel a fulfilling sense of purpose and social connection.

Clements Ferry resident Lynn Smith, 71, says, “I missed the camaraderie and the sense of accomplishment that comes with a job. Retirement was nice, but I felt something was missing in my life.”

Another peninsula retiree, Richard Davies, shares that boredom and “outrageous inflation” carry the blame for him ending early retirement. He decided to go back to work.

“I felt it was better to try to stay ahead of the game [of inflation]. I have people to talk to and more money in the bank. I try to take things easier than I did when I absolutely had to work,” says Davis, who is now employed as a CARTA bus driver.

The benefits of seniors returning to work extend beyond individual satisfaction. Employers are increasingly recognizing the value of experienced workers, appreciating their reliability, work ethic and wealth of knowledge, according to an article in the Wall Street Journal. Many companies are implementing age-friendly policies and

flexible work arrangements to accommodate the older workforce.

Retirement is no longer viewed as a finite period of rest but rather as a dynamic phase of life, full of opportunities for personal growth and financial stability. As more seniors embrace the workforce anew, they are redefining the meaning of retirement and finding their foot in this post-pandemic world of economic inflation.