‘Slow and sustainable’ growth on tap for 2024

What happened to the “inevitable” recession?

How quickly will the inflation rate decline?

When will mortgage interest rates begin to fall?

Is mounting debt the elephant in the room?

Those questions and more were tackled at the annual Economic Outlook Conference hosted by Daniel Island resident Steve Slifer, owner and chief economist at NumberNomics and a longtime columnist for the Charleston Business Journal. It was another full house for the popular event, as a sold out crowd of local business people, realtors, investors and other guests gathered on Dec. 12 at the Daniel Island Club to get the inside scoop on what may be coming down the economic pipeline in 2024 and beyond.





“When you talk to economists, you’re gonna get every view out there in the world, so you have to figure out who you want to listen to,” explained Slifer, a finance industry veteran who served as the chief U.S. economist for Lehman Brothers in New York City for more than 20 years. “And the only way you can do that is if you have some sense of where they’re coming from.”

So Slifer sought to provide that guidance for his audience, offering an optimistic yet cautionary 2024 economic forecast, signaling “slow and sustainable” growth.

THE GOOD NEWS

At the same conference a year ago, Slifer noted that a recession was almost inevitable in 2023 or early 2024. But, it hasn’t happened yet. As Slifer explained to his audience last week, the Index of Leading Indicators typically warns of a recession three to six months in advance. It has never fallen this far without a recession, he said.

So, what gives?

There are a few reasons an economic plunge seems to be on hold, Slifer explained. One of those indicators is the stock market.

“The S&P is within about 3% of a record high level,” Slifer said. “So stock investors don’t seem to be very worried about all of this.”

Consumer spending is also on the rise, despite lower consumer sentiment.

“Typically when we feel that bad, our spending drops off, right?” Slifer said. “We say, oh my goodness, I’ve got to retrench. We saw that in 2008. We saw it in 2020. Do you see any signs that consumer spending is dropping off here? No. We keep spending...it’s really bizarre.”

One reason consumers may be out buying is the fact unemployment is only 3.7%, a significant decrease from recent years. As Slifer explained, everybody who wants a job has a job.

“I don’t think you’re worried about it,” he continued. “If you think your income is going to be sustained, maybe you just keep on spending.”

Inflation has also come down, from a high of 9% in June of 2022 to its current rate of 3.2%. Slifer noted the target is 2%, which he predicts will likely come in 2025.

NOT EVERYTHING IS ‘HUNKY-DORY’ IN CONSUMER LAND

But while spending is on the rise, it won’t last forever, noted Slifer, who pointed to the declining personal savings rate and mounting credit card debt. Historically, we save about 7% of our paychecks, he said. Today, that rate has fallen to 3.8%.

The biggest culprit could be that things just cost more. According to Slifer, the cost of ground beef is up 35%. In 2022, prices for milk, chicken breasts and gasoline were up 23%, 25% and 46%, respectively, although they are now on the decline.

“We’re spending so much more on the necessities of life, our rent, our gasoline, food and all of that,” he continued. “We can’t save as much.”

And when paychecks don’t go as far as they used to, consumer sentiment takes a hit.

“You wonder why we’re ticked off?” asked Slifer. “Everybody spends about 60% of their income on necessities. For the lower income group, that number is more like 80 plus percent. So when those prices rise…that hurts…they’re really getting squeezed. So, that behavior is really widening the gap between the rich and the poor.”

And those increased costs lead to rising credit card debt – which has climbed 16% in the last year, a surge that Slifer said is not sustainable.

“Not everything is hunky-dory,” Slifer added. “And that pace of spending that we’ve seen I feel pretty certain is going to slow.”

HOUSING HOOPLA

The real estate market is also feeling the effects of the fluctuating economy. Slifer noted that existing home sales “have dropped like a rock,” mostly due to rising mortgage interest rates that have gone from about 3% at the end of 2021 to a peak of almost 8% this past October. Affordability, or lack thereof, is also having an impact, as

home prices are up some 45% from where they were just a few years ago - a historic high. There is also very low inventory, Slifer said.

“You go out to look at a house and your Realtor typically would be able to show you 10 or 12 houses,” he added. “Today, maybe they can show you one or two that fit your needs. So, not surprisingly, if there aren’t many houses to choose from, home sales are going to get dinged. We’ve never dealt with this situation before, and we all know why people are reluctant to put their homes on the market.”

But there are glimmers of hope. Sales of new homes are increasing, said Slifer, which could be due to a better inventory of properties. All in all, he predicts mortgage rates will lower in 2024 from the current 7% to 6.1% and then to 5.7% in 2025.

“If mortgage rates continue to come down next year, and we continue to create jobs, all of a sudden that affordability is going to rise by this time next year,” Slifer said. “As the down payments drop, the monthly payments drop, a lot of those first time homebuyers might just start sniffing around again. Bottom line, I think the housing market is going to do ok.”

THE MOST IMMINENT THREAT

Despite some positive swings in economic conditions, there is still yet another factor to consider – and it could very well be the biggest of them all. Slifer believes the staggering U.S. debt is truly “the most imminent threat” to the economy.

In 2020 and 2021, budget deficits exploded to $2.5 to $3 trillion. And in the past four years, some $9 trillion has been added to debt outstanding.

“Economists like to look at that debt in relation to GDP,” Slifer said. “It’s jumped 20 percentage points since the recession…from 80 to 100.”

The record level for debt was 106% after World War II, he added, and it’s predicted that it will reach 120% of GDP a decade from now. As Slifer told his audience, the only way out is to raise taxes or start cutting. And when programs such as Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security make up two-thirds of the GDP pie, that’s not an easy decision. In fact, if current trends continue, Slifer predicts Medicare and Social Security will both run out of money in eight to ten years.

“Economists can tell you what you need to do to fix the problem,” Slifer noted. “What’s missing is the will to do that. As long as we have a divided government, there’s just no chance of any sort of meaningful legislation.”

“We have an election coming up in November of next year,” he continued. “You might want to ask whoever it is you’re going to vote for exactly what their game plan is with respect to Social Security and Medicare – and what fix they’re promoting…The next president is going to have to start dealing with this thing and the longer you diddle and don’t do something, the bigger the adjustment at the end.”

For more information on Slifer’s outlook for 2024 and other financial insights, visit NumberNomics.com.