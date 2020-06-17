‘Stay at Home' improvement

Stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, area residents are tackling a variety of remodeling and home improvement projects. From revamping living spaces to sprucing up yards, many locals are keeping busy enhancing their homes. Some have turned to professionals for help with home updates, while others have gone the DIY route.

Local interior designer Mollie Bean of MB Within has seen an increase in clients wanting to update their homes since the pandemic started.

“My business has grown so much these past three months alone,” she said. “We never stopped working from our office during the shutdown. We did a lot of Zoom meetings, we pivoted and catered to clients online versus in person. Now we are back, stronger than ever. MB Within has never been so busy. These are not one room renovations, these are entire house remodels. Many clients are gutting and starting anew.”

Unfortunately there have been supply chain delays. One of Bean’s Daniel Island customers ordered furniture in March, right as companies closed because of the pandemic. Items just finally started to arrive in May.

Susan Cloyd received advice from her niece, an interior designer, on easy changes to make during the crisis.

“One was peel and stick wallpaper that you can either buy online or at places like Home Depot. Easy and inexpensive! I decided to just do an accent wall,” Cloyd said. “I also framed my door; this was something my niece did for a home that will be in Southern Living this December. It is just fabric trim attached with nailheads.”

As people spend more time cooped up in their homes, it opens up more time to schedule home repairs and improvements. Before the pandemic hit, Michele Duffy was having problems with her family’s new home.

“Due to our builder’s unwillingness to ‘do the right thing’ and repair according to industry standards, we decided to take advantage of being home during COVID and hire our own subs to make necessary repairs in the four bathrooms in our home that were leaking,” said Duffy.

Employing subcontractors was challenging at times during quarantine, but the family was able to meet the COVID-19 safety precautions.

“We were able to get work done because we had no children in our home (their requirements) and we were able to stay away from our construction workers while they were working in our home,” she said.

Scheduling during the COVID-19 crisis was easier, Duffy said, especially with vacation plans on hold. “Being home every day with no travel allowed us to efficiently get all our projects completed making the travel restrictions a productive time.”

During the stay-at-home orders, all four bathroom repairs were completed. Duffy also had built-in closets inside the home installed and a garage added.

For many residents the pandemic placed entertainment and vacation plans on hold. Budgeted money usually reserved for those activities was instead used for home upgrades.

Daniel Island resident Suanne Trimmer and her husband, Kevin, began looking around their home and decided to make some changes to their surroundings.

“We reassessed all of our porch furniture and ended up buying more of it because we somehow thought empty spaces needed to be filled. We have purchased an additional art poster for a wall that looked fine to me, but Kevin thought was a little too bare,” she said.

The Trimmers also added to their yard.

“Our landscaper installed 22 more bushes to our yard — I never knew we had enough space for that many more bushes, but apparently we did. We had our carpenter come over and make additional doors for our closet shelves, and install new nickel door knockers we purchased during quarantine because apparently our front doors were too bare. That is what happens when you have too much time on your hand and you sit around and examine everything in your surroundings to figure out whether they need to be changed or improved,” she said.

Gardens around the area have been blooming with bright additions and new landscape coverings. One of the Lowcountry’s most common garden enhancements is mulch. According to Lowcountry Mulch, a lot of residents have been perking up properties during the pandemic. The company said they have been blessed to be busy the past few months supplying mulch and other materials for local landscapes.

Joanne and Barry Bridges took advantage of the spring weather to finally build raised planters in their backyard.

“Due to the pandemic and some time on our hands, we finally got it built. We called it our doomsday garden just in case things got really bad and we started to run out of food. At least we could fish, crab and have some veggies,” explained Joanne Bridges.

Hardware and home improvement businesses are considered essential businesses and have remained open. During the COVID-19 crisis, parking lots at these stores have been packed with people embarking on do-it-yourself improvements.

Before the pandemic, Mike and Diana Roller discussed building a pergola around their backyard fire pit. The couple couldn’t decide if they should do the project themselves or hire a contractor. Mike, an instructor pilot at Coastal City Aviation, ended up making a decision and surprising his wife.

“One Monday morning, I went shopping and left my husband in the yard taking care of weeds and other yard work,” said Diana. “When I returned home he was nowhere to be found. I panicked and checked all over the house. His car was still in the garage so I had no idea where he could be.”

Mike and his neighbor decided they’d ditch the contractor and headed to the home improvement store for supplies.

She said, “On a whim, they had gone to the hardware store and rolled into the driveway with 3,000 pounds of lumber, cement and a gas powered auger to dig the holes for the posts. Men love their power tools. Anyway, the holes were dug, cement poured, posts anchored and within a couple days our pergola was completed. I just wonder what our next project will be if life doesn’t go back to normal soon.”