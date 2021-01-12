‘Stewards of Daniel Island’ set to retire

They’ve been called the “Stewards of Daniel Island” and the “heart and soul” of the community.

From festive community events both traditional and new, to seasonal décor to mark the holidays, to well-kept neighborhoods, pools, streetscapes and ponds — you can see or experience the fruits of their labors almost every day.

In their respective roles at the Daniel Island Property Owners Association, Barbara McLaughlin and Larry Whetsell have been a part of the fabric of this island community for almost as long as the modern-day development has existed — McLaughlin for 21 years and

Whetsell for 19.

But these dedicated pillars of POA service are retiring. Whetsell’s last day was November 29 and McLaughlin’s will be at the end of December. The Daniel Island News caught up with both recently to reflect on their time here and what their jobs have meant to them over the years.

McLaughlin first joined the POA staff in 2000 as an office manager but has spent the bulk of her tenure as the manager of community services.

“What appealed to me was that my entry position with the DIPOA had similar job description duties to other positions that I had worked at in the past,” noted McLaughlin. “I also saw the potential for career advancement opportunities, as it was a brand new industry for me, which was extremely exciting. I was thrilled to be given a ground floor opportunity to work for a new and emerging company. I will always love being able to say that I was employee No. 6 with the company!”

Another benefit to taking a job on Daniel Island — McLaughlin’s commute from her Mount Pleasant home was just 10 minutes.

“And it didn’t hurt that it is a beautiful location to come to work to every day,” she added.

In those early days, McLaughlin was as much a pioneer on the island as some of the community’s first residents. There were only about a hundred homes here when she started. The only neighborhood pool at the time was in Scott Park. The only school on the island was Bishop England, which relocated here from downtown in 1998, and the only place to get groceries was Tecklenburg Market & Café.

“Looking back now, there was so much growth that took place in such a short period of time,” said McLaughlin. “... Working at the DIPOA, I was always aware of what the grand vision of Daniel Island was going to be, and it’s been fun and exciting to be a part of helping that plan come to fruition.”

One of McLaughlin’s primary duties at the POA has been planning all of the community’s special events and activities — an experience she described as the “best part” of her job.

“Creating events that people wanted to bring their families to where they could meet their neighbors and make new friends, creating that sense of community,” McLaughlin continued.

“...Over the past 20 plus years, my hope was to create events that became annual traditions for families to build memories around, such as the Holiday Festival, Concert in the Park, our July 3rd event and others, and I hope that I achieved that,” she added. “I always considered it to be a continuous circle. Our real estate agents sold the vision to our residents and our office helped deliver that promise and made it become a day-to-day reality.”

Whetsell was lured out of retirement into his POA job in 2002. After a 35-year career in ship repair, he and his wife, Teddi, relocated to Daniel Island to retire. His good friend and tennis partner, Jerry Simmons, was head of the DIPOA at the time and asked Whetsell if he would like to work part time installing mailboxes for new residents.

“I intended not to work,” said Whetsell. “I just wanted to read, ride my bike and play tennis!”

But the new post would bring some retirement income, so he decided to accept. Like McLaughlin, his POA duties would quickly expand. Soon he was working full-time, overseeing landscape companies that maintained the POA common properties, as well as pool maintenance, street cleaning, litter control, and a host of other “handyman” tasks.

“It’s been good. I’ve enjoyed it. And I’ve been able to dress like this all these years,” said a smiling Whetsell, pointing to his golf shirt.

Whetsell evolved from what he described as “a maintenance guy” to a maintenance supervisor and then maintenance manager. He was also the only staff member who lived on the island, meaning he was basically on call 24/7.

“I enjoyed the people and the laid back lifestyle,” he said. “But one of the things I had to do living here is if I went to Publix to get groceries it was always a zig zag (journey). I would go through the neighborhoods and look at this and look at that. Seldom did I go straight to the store and back. I would always incorporate it into looking at something.”

About six years ago, Whetsell semi-retired and switched back to part time. Since then he has been managing code enforcement, which involves making sure all of Daniel Island’s community standards are met by residents and businesses. Whetsell and McLaughlin report they take a “kind and friendly” approach when it comes to communicating with residents and business owners.

“We make a good team!” Whetsell said. “... I could not have done this job without Barbara. The communication is outstanding. Every obstacle we have, we discuss.”

There have been challenging times to navigate over the years, such as the economic downturn of 2007 and 2008 and the recent COVID-19 pandemic, but all in all both McLaughlin and Whetsell have remained steadfast in their commitment to provide the highest level of service to the community.

“I would say it would be a much easier job if we didn’t try to always put in a 110 percent effort!” Whetsell said.

As for their retirement plans, Whetsell, who will be moving up to Summerville with his wife this month, hopes to do some traveling. Among the things McLaughlin is looking forward to is learning how to play pickleball, spending more time with family, and being able to “sleep until the crack of nine sometimes!”

But they say they will always look back on their time on Daniel Island favorably, not just because of the place it is — but the people who make it special.

“It’s the people,” added Whetsell. “If I had to work with bad people, I would’ve left a long time ago. ..It’s been wonderful. It’s a great place to live. I don’t know of a better community in the Charleston area…It would be hard to duplicate this anywhere.”

“I will miss working beside Jane (Baker) and our wonderful staff at the DIPOA, especially my ‘partner in crime’ Larry Whetsell,” said McLaughlin. “I’ve been able to love my job because we all collaborate so well — everyone shares the same vision and is dedicated to the mission ... I have always appreciated the beauty of coming to work every day. Everyone has tough times during their career, but I truly feel blessed to have been given the opportunity to work in such a beautiful community.”

A fond farewell to Barbara McLaughlin and Larry Whetsell