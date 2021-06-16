‘Tails and Tales’ summer reading program kicks off at DI Library

Whoever penned the sassy, old end-of-the-school year chant that begins with “No more pencils, no more books...” clearly didn’t know about all the fun that can be had at your local library. Book worms, it’s officially summertime — and you know what that means? Page-turning adventures await, along with an opportunity for your true competitive spirit to shine like Harry Potter in a game of Quidditch.

On June 14, the Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) launched its annual summer reading program/challenge for everyone from preschool age to adults. And in addition to enjoying the latest best-sellers, there are prizes up for grabs for all who participate. The 2021 campaign, dubbed “Tails and Tales,” is an online and interactive program designed for the whole family. There is also a “Give Our Books New Looks Art Contest” for students in third, fourth, and fifth grades. Visit berkeleylibrarysc.org/summer-reading/ to get started.

“Summer reading is such a great opportunity for everyone to explore new literature and develop new passions,” noted Shannon Duffy, BCLS young adult librarian and summer reading program coordinator. “We provide incentives for everyone just to read a little more. And we have a variety of virtual and grab and go activities in science, arts, crafts and literature.”

Sticking to books in the off-school months is also a great way to prevent what many educators have dubbed “the summer slide.”

“You look at the stats and you see a performance slump,” said Daniel Island Library Branch Manager Tim Boyle. “Kids who lay off reading in the summer have a steeper road to climb when they come back in the fall ... And it’s a time when you have more time for reading!”

Kids up to age 18 can track their progress using a reading log gameboard, provided on the BCLS website. Each time they complete an activity, such as reading for 20 minutes, finishing a library take-home craft, or watching a library program online, they check off a box. Prizes are based on age group and can include books, stuffed animals, and medals. Adults joining in on the program can check off a bingo card with squares documenting tasks, such as listening to an audiobook or reading a book based in South Carolina.

“We’re trying to find every way to encourage them,” Boyle added. “That’s the main issue — and we also think it’s fun!”

“We hope that the Summer Reading Program encourages children to become lifelong readers,” added Sharon Fashion, BCLS youth services and summer reading program coordinator. “We also hope to encourage the reluctant readers with the different activities they can do to complete the Summer Reading Program. Most of all we would like it to become a family activity.”

It’s almost back to normal operations at the Daniel Island Library following more than a year of adjustments and new protocols due to COVID-19. Social distancing at desks and tables is no longer necessary and mask wearing is not required for those who have been vaccinated.

Although the library’s in-person group activities and programs are not slated to resume until the fall, independent clubs and other groups have begun gathering once again in the library’s community room. Online programs hosted by BCLS will continue throughout the summer, including an Applefun Puppetry show, virtual field trips to the South Carolina Aquarium, and children’s story times.

For details, visit berkeleylibrarysc.org/ or the BCLS Facebook page.