A ‘wheel’ good time

It was a great afternoon for a fun bike ride and a little history. Dozens turned out for the Daniel Island Historical Society’s first ever “Kids’ Ride & Seek” Island History Bike Adventure on Sept. 18.

Kids and parents gathered first at The Crow’s Nest at the Edgefield Park Pool for bike safety checks by Cooper River Cycles. The group then launched on a ride that would take them to five different locations around the southern portion of the island. Participants heard from volunteers at each station about local history and recorded a bit of what they learned in a special “passport” booklet. After completing each station, they returned back to The Crow’s Nest for prizes and treats, which included ice cream, t-shirts, and goody bags.

DIHS hopes to make the Ride & Seek an annual activity. Serving as sponsors of the free event were the Daniel Island Community Fund, Cooper River Cycles, and Blackbaud.