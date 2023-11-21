‘Wreaths Across America’ returns to Cainhoy cemetary

National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced that Cainhoy Methodist Meeting House & Old Ruins Cemetery, located off Clements Ferry Road on the Cainhoy peninsula, will join in the mission to “Remember, Honor, Teach” as an official location for 2023. This is the second year that the cemetery will participate in this

national program through the laying of wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes.

The ceremony at Cainhoy Methodist Meeting House & Old Ruins Cemetery will begin at noon on Saturday, Dec. 16. The Philip Simmons High School AF-JROTC Color Guard will participate. Pastor Paul Sorensen of ONE Fellowship Church will lead prayers during the program. Community members are welcome to attend.

Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about their sacrifices.

The goal for the Cainhoy Methodist Meeting House & Old Ruins Cemetery is to raise enough funds to place 20 sponsored veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local military heroes laid to rest at the site. Wreaths will also be placed around the foundational ruins of the old Cainhoy Meeting House, which operated as a field

hospital during the British siege of Charleston in 1780. Longtime Cainhoy resident MaeRe Skinner serves as chair of the nonprofit corporation that oversees the Cainhoy Methodist Meeting House & Old Ruins Cemetery, which dates back to the late 1600s.

“We believe many of the wounded (during the Revolutionary War) were brought to safely be treated in this old Meeting House and possibly many were buried there,” said Skinner. “Our preservation work will continue until we answer those questions.”

Skinner has been advocating for preservation and protection of the site for decades and has several generations of family members buried there. The Cainhoy Meeting House & Old Ruins Cemetery is one of only five cemeteries in the greater Charleston region participating in the Wreaths of America program this year.

“It is just a wonderful way to honor those who serve our nation – and to remember the fallen,” added Skinner. “There are a number of military veterans who have been laid to rest at the site, including some from the Revolutionary War. We would love and appreciate the community’s support as we seek to pay tribute to all of our

military heroes this holiday season.”

To sponsor a wreath or for additional information, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/171142. The deadline to sponsor a wreath is Nov. 28. Local veterans and their families, including Blue and Gold Star families, are invited to attend the ceremony on Dec. 16 at noon and tell their stories. Guests are encouraged to bring folding

chairs. The cemetery can be accessed via Burkett’s Bend Lane in the Oak Bluff subdivision off Clements Ferry Road.