101 ways to improve our community

From a new community band to an expanded Farmers Market to making Daniel Island “fantastic without plastic,” you gave us the lowdown on all sorts of things we can do to enhance this side of paradise in 2017. More than 52 folks responded to our recent Daniel Island News survey on “101 ways to improve your community,” generating close to 90 suggestions!

We asked you to keep things positive, constructive and forward-thinking - and for the most part you obliged. Several took issue with the island’s increasing traffic frustrations, the bustling construction of multi-family developments, parking concerns, and the need for more enforcement of violations - but overall, you offered a plethora of encouraging tips for how we can make our little island town the best that it can be.

We tallied all the suggestions received so far (consolidating those that were similar) and have printed them here for your reading pleasure. Have any more for us? We’d still love to get to 101 - just to say we did. So shoot us a quick email at beth@thedanielislandnews.com and we will happily add your inspirational contributions to the list. Be sure to look for updates in future issues of The Daniel Island News.

What did you say?

Here are the suggestions we received, in no specific order.

1. More trash and dog waste receptacles are needed on the path along the Wando River and in the area around Simmons Park Apartments.

2. Save green spaces for years to come for the enjoyment of everyone.

3. Have more activities for adults and senior citizens.

4. We need a break in curb on sidewalk at Center Park so bikers can get on and off the side closest to Barfield Street. Also, Seven Farms Drive needs the sidewalk reconfigured near Daniel Island Drive. The grass is getting torn up!

5. Add crosswalk lines in the road between Volvo Car Stadium/Family Circle Tennis Center and Publix.

6. Take the Christmas lights out of the oak trees. Our guests always ask if they are still on by accident in the spring/summer/fall. Rather than Christmas lights, install more landscape lighting to show off our giant oaks.

7. Take the stop sign out at Clements Ferry Road and Daniel Island Drive. No one is stopping at it.

8. More street sweeping/cleaning!

9. Add a swing set at Governors Park.

10. Add an indoor/year-round pool.

11. A garden and or children’s garden (similar to the big backyard garden in the Memphis Botanical Garden).

12. Bring in a new grocery store - preferably a Whole Foods or Fresh Market.

13. Golf carts need to go.

14. We need more infrastructure to support development. Better road system to handle increase in traffic.

15. Keep ponds clean and free of trash.

16. Name and list all ponds on a website and have a way for residents to identify when trash is in them. A check box. As soon as there is trash in one, have it removed.

17. Lighter-colored roofs to cut down on heat in summer months.

18. Have a blue crab picking event and serve soft-shelled crabs more often!

19. Repair all green space where grass is missing.

20. Return to more vibrant flowers in garden areas.

21. Pave a bike and stroller path all the way to the street from the Wando River dock.

22. Restrict times when noisy leaf blowers are running. Never at lunch or dinner!

23. Include recycling in the refuse pick-up for everyone.

24. Add a hand car wash and detail.

25. Add a bike lane along Seven Farms and Daniel Island Drives.

26. Add a speed hump by Pierce Park Pool to slow traffic at the blind curve.

27. Add more family shopping options.

28. Provide all island residents pay access to the Daniel Island Club golf courses.

29. Maintain as much green space and trails during last construction phase.

30. Reduce or stop development of new apartment communities.

31. Pick different routes for Walk and Run events such as Race for the Cure and others, so the same residents time and time again don't have to be inconvenienced.

32. Limit parking to one side of street in more areas, such as Pierce Street from Bulline down to Pirate Park.

33. Get rid of all those stop signs in favor of roundabouts to keep traffic moving instead of stopping every 20 seconds.

34. Switch Daniel Island School to Charleston County instead of Berkeley County.

35. Figure out a way to use plants in medians and common spaces that can live all year long.

36. More regular shore clean-ups and erosion control sea walls are needed up along the eroding portions of the Wando River waterfront and Beresford Creek shoreline.

37. Extend sidewalk to Seven Farms Drive from Island Park Drive, along both sides of the road, so children don't take their lives into their own hands trying to cross over to the only sidewalk through the traffic circle.

38. All traffic lights need dedicated left turn arrows in all directions given the volume of traffic now moving through.

39. The intersection at Seven Farms Drive and Daniel Island Drive needs dedicated left turn lanes in all directions - and not a traffic circle.

40. I hope the roundabout at Seven Farms Drive and Daniel Island Drive comes to fruition!

41. More crosswalks!

42. Enforce speed limits.

43. Signs at roundabout crosswalks that remind drivers to stop or at least yield BEFORE the crosswalks.

44. Address parking and traffic in the downtown area of Daniel Island. Some intersections may require lights.

45. Limit development and look for ways to keep traffic on the island from becoming worse.

46. New location for the Farmers Market - possibly Children’s Park or Center Park - and allow to go later in the evening so people can shop, listen to music, and pick up dinner from a local food truck.

47. No more speed bumps.

48. Complete cleaning of island trails impacted by Hurricane Matthew.

49. No street parking. Use driveways.

50. Leave trees when clearing for development.

51. Enforce HOA and POA rules.

52. Remind BE students that there are speed limits.

53. Remind kids about bike laws - and make them wear helmets!

54. Enforce traffic laws.

55. Take care of the graves along the path under the Wando bridge.

56. Remind people that the Etiwan Park playground is not a hangout for teens at night.

57. Remind people to clean up after themselves and their pets.

58. Bring back recycling!

59. Organize community work days to help spruce up the island!

60. Complete the roundabout at Seven Farms and Daniel Island Drive.

61. Turn the land around Children’s Park (Turtle Park) into a fun community area and beach instead of developing it. Our community needs this big open space for events!

62. More roundabouts equals better synchronization of traffic lights and better flow of vehicular traffic.

63. Add a bigger or a different grocery story, a new hardware store, and or a new drug store.

64. Better restaurants.

65. Enhance lighting entering and exiting the island.

66. More police presence and enforcement.

67. Enhance traffic light at Island Park Drive and Seven Farms Drive by adding a sensor to turn left.

68. Better traffic flow at rush hour.

69. Publix needs to expand their footprint!

70. I think it would be wonderful to be the first SC island to be totally plastic free. We would be “Fantastic without Plastic.”

71. Cars must stop for pedestrians.

72. Beautify the downtown area. Check out images of Newburyport, MA. Their downtown is somewhat similar but the potted plants, etc, create the most beautiful scene.

73. Eliminate the water fountains at the playgrounds - they are never working properly and all the kids want to do is play in the water and the whole area ends up getting flooded.

74. Solar power and wind power - we need to start working on going green.

75. Create a community orchestra/band of volunteer musicians who can perform at parades, events, and also hold indoor concerts. Use the DIS band room as a practice room.

76. Make the current left turn lane going from Fairchild Street (side with new construction in town center area) across River Landing towards the Benefitfocus campus and the Islander a left turn/straight lane.

77. Starbucks!!

78. More ways to meet new neighbors - used to have welcome packets and goody bags!

79. We need a larger grocery store!

80. More male and female adults should be encouraged to join F3 and FIA - free workout boot camps at Governors Park.

81. Complete the bike path to Shell Ring and the MUSC Health Stadium.

82. We need more trash cans in public areas.

83. We need to have a more earth-friendly island.

84. More gym space.

85. Safer way for kids to cross the light (intersection) at the churches.

86. More traffic circles, and a pedestrian overpass.

87. Form singles/over 50 groups and have activities that welcome single people, not just families.

88. Add ping pong tables to the island’s community pool amenity areas.