At 104, Wellmore resident celebrates life, longevity

Jean Folger Boggs met her best friend two years ago at her 102nd birthday party. Dorothy Bolotin had just turned 103 and they were both splashing around in the swimming pool at Wellmore Daniel Island.

"Mama said she wanted a swimming party for her 102nd birthday, so we all went swimming with her," said Jean's daughter, Taylor Smith. "Dorothy was in the pool that day, so she joined the party and then she sent mama flowers. It was the sweetest thing."

Jean, who turns 104 on July 9, and Dorothy, who turned 105 on June 1, are the oldest residents in the Wellmore assisted living community. But they don't hang around in their rooms much. Their favorite thing to do is sit outside and people watch while Jean puts her legs in the sun to get tanned.

"I love the beach, so we had to make our own beach," said Jean of Wellmore's front patio, where she said the hum of traffic on I-526 sounds like waves crashing on the sand. "I love it here and it loves me. We get along just great!"

That positive attitude is the key to her longevity, according to Taylor. "Mama is like a tumbleweed; she absolutely rolls with it," she said. "She is unflappable and she is a model of grace ... she never complains, she loves people and she's got incredible faith. She's pretty wonderful; that's why she is 104."

Jean has many loves that have carried her through a century. She married her first husband, Albert Folger, in 1941 and had two children before he was killed in Normandy three years later. She married her second husband, Lewis Boggs, in 1948 and had four more children. They were married for 58 years before his passing in 2006.

Jean said her six children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren are the lights of her life and she has stars on her door representing each one.

Born in Florence, South Carolina, in 1917, Jean lived in Greenville nearly 100 years before she and Taylor moved to Mount Pleasant in 2017 to be closer to Taylor's oldest daughter and three grandchildren, who visit Jean often.

"I'm having such a good time here and my family and friends are having a good time with me," Jean said. "We are a laughing bunch."

Uprooting and moving to a new city didn't trouble Jean. Her grandparents had lived in Charleston, and she has fond memories of visiting their home as a child. "I just loved my grandmother," she said. "I remember playing under the house and I would get a silver spoon out of the kitchen and dig for worms in that soft dirt." Jean's grandfather was the captain of a ferry that went from Charleston to Mount Pleasant.

Jean is affectionately known as a turtle lady due to her love for the gentle creatures. She even kept box turtles as pets in the yard of her old home.

"By the time we left Greenville, she had about 22 turtles in her little courtyard," Taylor said. "That ground was alive I tell you."

Jean recalls a helper who was cleaning the living room one day when a turtle walked across the floor. "She screamed herself out of a job," laughed Jean. "Out you go if you don't love my turtles."

Music is another of Jean's passions. Not only does she dance, she plays the guitar.

"I love my guitar. I learned to play in my early 80s and joined a band called Dave and the Nitros," she said. "We got the name off a jar of nitroglycerin sitting on the bar."

For her 104th birthday, her family is planning a celebration at Wellmore with cake and champagne and Jean and Dorothy will click glasses in a toast to continued health and happiness.

Jean said she is looking forward to more parties. "I'm planted here permanently," she said. "I'm not going away any time soon!"