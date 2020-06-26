12 DI grand trees on the chopping block at July 1 zoning hearing

Two separate items related to the removal of grand trees on Daniel Island are scheduled before the Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design at the next BZA-SD meeting. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 5 p.m., virtually via Zoom Webinar.

The first application is a request by the City of Charleston on its property at 161 Seven Farms Drive and involves modification to the Volvo Car Stadium. The city has filed two requests for variances: the first is from Sec. 54-327 to allow the removal of four grand trees and the second is from Sec. 54-330 to allow a reduced impervious construction setback near the bases of four grand trees. The applicant is SeamonWhiteside+.

The second application is a request from Stanley Martin Homes for a variance from Sec. 54-327 to allow the removal of eight grand trees (8 Live Oaks) on Fairbank Dr. for a development known as The Marshes at Daniel Island. The applicant is SeamonWhiteside+.

You can view the applications, with detailed plans and photos here: https://www.charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_07012020-5597.

To join the meeting, use the following link for online access: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4wug8NMXTxqzXak4QD2p9w.

To access via phone, dial 1 (301) 715-8592, enter Meeting ID# 890-0776-1523, then password 969851.

Public Comment Instructions:

Please use one of the following methods to request to speak at the meeting or provide comments for the Board. Requests to speak at the meeting and comments must be received by 12 p.m., Wednesday, July 1:

1. Request to speak or leave a comment via voice mail at 843-724-3765. If requesting to speak or leaving a comment, please provide your name, address, and telephone number;

2. Request to speak or leave a comment via email to Boards@charleston-sc.gov. If requesting to speak or leaving a comment, please provide the meeting date and project, your name, address, and telephone number;

3. Sign-up to speak or leave comments for the Board of Zoning Appeals-Site Design by completing the form a http://innovate.charleston-sc.gov/comments/;

4. Mail comments to: Department of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability, 2 George Street, 3rd floor, Charleston, SC 29401.