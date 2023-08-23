12th Annual 9/11 Hereos Run returns to DI

Most everyone remembers where they were on that fateful September day in 2001 that changed this country forever. For some, that memory is far more vivid and even haunting.

“I responded to the World Trade Center the morning of Sept. 11 while working for FDNY EMS as a Medic First Responder. Upon arriving at Ground Zero, I began medically treating several of my FDNY co-workers who sustained injuries in the first tower collapse,” Chevalo Wilsondebriano remembered. “While delivering medical care in the FDNY Mass Casualty MERV (Mobile Emergency Room Vehicle), I felt a violent rumble that I thought was beneath my feet. The firefighter who I was treating knew what it was and yelled, ‘We gotta get out of here, the other tower is collapsing.’ We had to rapidly exit the vehicle and run for our lives.”

When the Travis Manion Foundation’s 12th Annual 9/11 Heroes Run returns to Daniel Island on Sept. 16, Wilsondebriano will be in attendance as the guest of honor and will address the crowd before the race begins. The 5K honors the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and in the wars since, remembering veterans, military and first responders who serve the country and community.

The annual race series is held across the nation and serves as a fundraiser for the Travis Manion Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to “empower veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations,” the foundation’s website explains.

In the past, 50 percent of the proceeds from the race have gone to support local first responder agencies. This year, the foundation is preparing a collaborative legacy event with the TMF’s local chapter and Berkeley County EMS – a decision that represents the foundation’s commitment to empowering those who are often the first to respond to emergencies.

Dan Caskie, the local race director of Charleston’s Heroes Run, explained, “We’re working with Berkeley County EMS to orient people with EMS, teach them CPR and raise awareness to be part of the chain of survival. Citizens at the race this year will pledge to stand in the gap and learn CPR to become part of people’s survival.”

With a focus on supporting the national efforts of the Travis Manion Foundation, the proceeds raised at the 2023 event will be split between Berkeley County EMS and the foundation’s local chapter.

“The effort this year is to support families of the fallen and our veterans through our Spartan program that allows them to receive training and support,” Caskie shared. “These veterans have a story to tell and we don’t want them to just sit on the shelf.”

The foundation’s Spartan Leadership Program offers an innovative way for veterans and families of fallen heroes to learn and embrace self-development and character building to culminate in a lasting legacy of service.

The inspiration for the program and foundation is 1st Lt. Travis Manion, USMC, who sacrificed his life in 2007 while pulling his wounded comrades to safety during a gun battle in Iraq. The Travis Manion Foundation carries on the legacy of selfless service and leadership embodied by Manion and all those who have served, or continue to serve, the nation.

The portion of the proceeds that go to the TMF will help Spartans receive training and get mental health support so they can come back and participate in legacy projects with the local chapter.

“The focus of this year’s beneficiaries is to use the efforts for the ongoing programs and then to support the efforts of the chapter here in the community,” Caskie said. “It’s still staying local, but we’re trying to support the greater efforts which then come into our town.”

Over the years, the 9/11 Heroes Run has invested nearly $2 million back into communities around the nation. Caskie emphasized that any contribution to the run aids in reaching their goals for the TMF local chapter and Berkeley County EMS, whether it’s via sponsorship, volunteering, donations or registering to participate.

Participants can expect the unique opening ceremony to begin at 8:30 a.m., starting at the City of Charleston Fire Station on Daniel Island. The Charleston Pipe Band will kick off the ceremony by playing the bagpipes and drums. The band will walk in with the Charleston Fire Department Honor Guard until they meet the crowd of participants. Underneath the American flag, a prayer will be given and the national anthem played before Wilsondebriano and others step forward to share their stories.

Wilsondebriano, a 25-year veteran FDNY paramedic and 9/11 medic first responder, survived both of the tower collapses and worked 23 hours that day. He worked an additional 27 17-hour tours of duty at Ground Zero in an effort to search for his missing coworkers and lost civilians. Wilsondebriano lost dear friends in the Sept. 11 attack, as well as 323 of his coworkers. Although speaking about his 9/11 experience is painful to share, he explained that the only way to prevent such a horrific event from happening again is for people like him to share their stories.

“Being named guest of honor and having the opportunity to speak at this year’s 9/11 Heroes Run means the world to me,” Wilsondebriano said. “Mainly because I’ll be able to share my first-hand experiences with the residents of Charleston and give them a vivid perspective of that day in history.”

Wilsondebriano was awarded a FDNY Survivor Medal/Ribbon and his story is memorialized at the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York City. After retiring from the FDNY, the World Trade Center survivor and his family relocated to Charleston, where they started a new life as entrepreneurs and now own Charleston Gourmet Burger Company.

During the 5K run, over 100 Citadel cadets will each carry an American flag. Participants are welcome to walk, run, or ruck – walking with a weighted rucksack for some added competition. As participants finish the race, cadets will run alongside while holding up the flags, bringing citizens to the finish line in an inspiring gesture. The flags were donated by the Daniel Island Exchange Club.

“The Charleston community is unlike any other community,” Caskie said. “Between the Emmanuel shooting and the Charleston 9… this community is so well knit together with our first responders and our military. [The Heroes Run] is such a unique and inspiring event for friends and family to come together.”

Before, during and after the annual run, participants can visit the “Field of the Fallen” at Simmons Park. Throughout the field, there will be 2,977 hand-placed flags; each flag carries the name of a victim who died from the 9/11 attack. The visual is designed to serve as a powerful reminder that every American has the opportunity to educate and immerse themselves in the generation of heroes that have served and sacrificed since that notorious day.

“They say a hero dies twice: once when he leaves this earth, twice when someone says his name a last time,” Caskie quoted. “By honoring the fallen and always saying their name, we will keep them alive.”

To join the race, sign up at the Travis Manion Foundation’s website or go directly to runsignup.com/Race/SC/Charleston/911HeroesRunCharlestonSC.