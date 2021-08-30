135 years ago a magnitude 7 earthquake struck near Charleston

We might be in the middle of hurricane season, but the Lowcountry also has a history of earthquakes. Tomorrow marks the 135-year anniversary of the largest earthquake to occur in the eastern U.S. In the late evening of August 31, 1886, a magnitude 7 earthquake struck near Charleston, causing the loss of more than 100 lives. Many buildings collapsed or were heavily damaged, with economic losses estimated at more than $100 million in today’s dollars.

The South Carolina earthquake was felt throughout much of the eastern and central U.S., with people reporting feeling it as far north as New York and as far west as Illinois and Missouri. For the next 30 years, more than 400 aftershocks were recorded.

The population in this extensive area is now considerably greater than it was at the time of the historical earthquake. Estimates by other organizations suggest that a future repeat of this earthquake could result in approximately 900 deaths, 44,000 injuries and $20 billion in economic losses.

While damaging earthquakes do not strike the eastern U.S. often, the potential consequences of not understanding and planning for such events in the future could be even more severe.

Over the past century, research by the USGS and partners includes discovering that ground shaking can extend much farther in the eastern U.S. than in the western U.S. The eastern U.S. has older rocks that are harder and often denser, and faults on those older rocks have had more time to heal, allowing seismic waves to cross them more efficiently when an earthquake occurs. This insight has helped refine USGS seismic hazard maps, which estimate the strength of ground shaking that can be expected during earthquakes in each area of the country.

Other ongoing USGS research includes using airplanes to collect lidar data and measurements of the Earth’s magnetic field to help discover and map faults throughout the Charleston region. University partners are working in cooperation with the USGS to install temporary seismometers in the Charleston area. With more instruments, scientists can record more earthquakes at smaller magnitudes, and better locate what faults are causing the earthquakes. These data will also help better understand how the strength of ground shaking varies in the region.

Another factor that increases potential risk in the eastern U.S. is that many older structures, such as buildings and bridges built before the 1970s, were not designed to endure strong shaking from earthquakes.

The next earthquake in the eastern U.S. that causes substantial damage may not occur for hundreds of years, yet there is a small chance it could happen at any time. The 1886 earthquake and other significant eastern earthquakes, including the magnitude 5.8 in 2011 near Mineral, Virginia, highlight the importance of research to understand when and where earthquakes can occur in this region.

The USGS, which was newly formed at the time of the South Carolina earthquake, published a summary of the event and its impacts. Read the report at https://pubs.usgs.gov/pp/1028/report.pdf .