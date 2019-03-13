19 grand trees to be removed from Robert Daniel Drive

At a March 6 City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals-Site Design meeting, committee members unanimously voted to allow the removal of a total of 19 grand trees, including two red oaks, from the Robert Daniel Drive area. As defined by the City of Charleston, a “grand tree” is a tree with a diameter at 4 ½ feet above grade that is 24 inches or greater.

The area is zoned DI-GO, which allows for residential development. At the moment, a multi-family development with larger apartment style buildings and attached units is slated for the area.

No one in the audience spoke against the measure when asked if there was any opposition.

The motion was passed on five conditions. The applicant, SeamonWhiteside and Associates, must plant 315 caliper inches of canopy trees on the site, they must use 4-feet chain link fences as a barricade for protected trees, a certified arborist must prune protected trees within 25 feet of construction, the applicant must design the stormwater facility as to not impact protected trees, and they must study amenity areas in the complex as to not impact Grade B grand trees on site.