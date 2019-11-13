2019 Election Results

The next leader of the city of Charleston remains unknown. With no candidate getting 50% plus one in last week’s general election, candidates Mayor John Tecklenburg and City Councilman Mike Seekings will face off in a runoff election.

Tecklenburg received 12,556 votes, at 47.83%, while Seekings received 8,998 votes for 34% of the total 26,253 votes cast in the mayoral race, according to official election results from the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration.

The runoff election for the city of Charleston mayor will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All precincts will vote at the same polling places as the general election. The poll site for Daniel Island 1, Daniel Island 2, Daniel Island 3, and Daniel Island 4 is Daniel Island School; Cainhoy votes at Cainhoy Schools; while The Village and Yellow House precincts go to Philip Simmons Elementary School.

Mayor Tecklenburg said he has worked during his term to address issues that affect Daniel Island. He listed his work with the DI Development Company, the soon-to-be built recreation center, the building of the park on the north side of the island, moving forward with developing a waterfront park, reserving funds to replace the bridge on Thomas Drive, signing a new lease with the tennis center, and meeting with Publix corporate officials to discuss the future of the Daniel Island store. “I feel it would be a great benefit to the island to expand that store,” he said.

The mayor said he feels a connection to Daniel Island because he opened one of the first stores here, Tecklenburg Market and Cafe, in 2000.

As far as preparing for the runoff election, Tecklenburg said, “I’ve just continued working on all the stuff we need to be working on to make Charleston and Daniel Island a better place, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished so far.”

He said, “I look forward to everyone coming out to vote on Tuesday and greatly appreciate their support.”

Mike Seekings said, “I’m excited to be part of the runoff election. I hope voters will realize the best candidate is the challenger.”

He said the reaction since the general election on Nov. 5 has been “incredibly positive” and he’s proud of running a positive campaign. “I’ve talked to a lot of voters and they seem energized and enthusiastic,” he added.

He hopes that voters will consider the main issues that face Daniel Island and the city as a whole, such as flooding. “We need to look at whether those issues have gotten better over the last four years, and if not, then it’s a clear choice,” Seekings said.

Of the six candidates for mayor, City Councilman Gary White received 1,836, or 6.9% of votes. The District 1 he represented for 12 years includes Daniel Island, portions of the Cainhoy peninsula and parts of downtown Charleston.

“Although I’m disappointed in the results from my perspective, I’m certainly happy with the race we ran and all the candidates were able to focus on the issues and steered away from the negativity,” White said.

“For the first time in 12 years, I have additional time to spend time with my family and focus on my career, so I’m looking forward to that!” he added.

In the hotly contested race for Charleston City Council District 1, Marie Delcioppo received 1,647 votes to beat Angela Black Drake at 897 votes.

“What I’m looking most forward to is, of course, working together with fellow council members and the mayor, but also with businesses and other organizations and governments to tackle the issues not only facing Daniel Island but the city as a whole,” Delcioppo said.

She explained she was immediately contacted by mayors of surrounding cities and other local leaders asking to meet and talk, and she hopes to find solutions to big issues such as flooding and transportation.

Councilmember White was one of those who contacted her, and she is grateful for his support. “He’s ready to pass the baton, and he said ‘you can always reach out to me,’” she said.

“Daniel Island will be well served with the new member of city council, Marie Delcioppo. I’ve already spoken with her and plan to meet next week and to help her to get transitioned into the role successfully,” White said.

Since it was her first time running for public office, Delcioppo said it was a little surreal to see her own name on the ballot. “It was very exciting; I don’t think anyone can prepare you for how involved it is to run for office,” she said. “I met so many people. Knocking on doors was my most favorite part. I had complete strangers reaching out to me, it was so heartwarming.”

“The whole experience, at the end of the day, was so rewarding and I’m super excited about what’s to come,” she added. “It’s my promise that I will work with council and work with the mayor in order to be as productive as we can possibly be.”

Delcioppo will step down from her current position as president of Daniel Island Neighborhood Association, and the organization will hold elections for new board members before the end of the year.

Also, Kathleen Wilson was selected as Commissioner of Public Works with 15,646 votes over Andy Gilliom’s 6,986 votes.

For more information regarding the runoff election or additional results, visit www.charlestoncounty.org.

To learn more about the candidates for mayor, read our earlier features at www.thedanielislandnews.com.