2019 Year in Review

January: New beginnings

Everything felt new and fresh in January: Rusty Hughes was crowned Daniel Island’s second Grand Marshall, the island’s professional business community was expected to grow, and Dalton Williams provided a different and humorous look at his predictions for the year.

In local government, new leadership took over Berkeley County government with Johnny Cribb being sworn in as the new county supervisor. State House District 99 Representative Nancy Mace looked ahead to her legislative goals, including an anti-child luring bill, as well as staying on top of infrastructure and education issues.

In other top news for the month:

· An unwanted intruder dressed in a ghillie suite invaded an island home, which led to the promotion of the City of Charleston’s new voluntary program for residents to register their exterior security cameras with law enforcement, a technological update to the classic neighborhood watch.

· New beginnings were also afoot along Daniel Island’s Wando River waterfront as designs for the East West Partners mixed-use residential/retail development went before the Charleston Design Review Board.

· Also announced, Thomas Island would get a new upgraded water pump station and sewer system, thanks to the Charleston Water System, which would decrease the amount of wastewater that the Daniel Island pump stations process.

· The port considered new maritime maneuvers that could result in thousands of cargo containers from the Wando Welch Terminal being moved to distribution points by barge via waterways, as opposed to via I-526 and the James B. Edward Bridge.

· Speaking of bridges, the Daniel Island Drive Bridge over Beresford Creek also saw much-needed repairs.

· Jeff Leonard was named the new vice president of sales and broker-in-charge at Daniel Island Real Estate.

· Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg delivered his “State of the City” address, stressing the importance of proper flood management.

February: Teens and Vaping

In February the paper ran a four-part series on teens and vaping, highlighting the unfiltered truth about vaping and its rampant use among teens. Topics included how schools handle and confiscate e-cigarettes, medical conditions, what teens have to say, and how law enforcement deals with underage smoking and vaping. The penalty for underage possession of tobacco products is a civil fine of $25, up to five hours of community service, and participation in smoking cessation courses.

Other top news:

· Local community responded to government shutdown by helping furloughed workers.

· SCPA President Jim Newsome headlined the DI speaker series and discussed how the Port of Charleston impacts the local community, particularly the economy.

· The Shawn Myers Memorial Garden was dedicated and is located along the trail accessed from Seven Farms Drive near the pond by the Volvo Car Stadium.

· Huger residents continued to fight against the expansion of the DonMar Sand Mines.

· The recreation path connecting Thomas Island and Daniel Island was stalled but still in the works.

· Berkeley County jail was overcrowded, far exceeding its capacity every day in 2018.

· Former Berkeley County School District Chief Financial Officer Brantley Thomas was sentenced to five years behind bars for an embezzlement scheme that cost the district over $1.2 million.

· Honeycomb Café closed its doors.

· Local schools named their teachers of the year: Philip Simmons Elementary – Colleen Bendig; Daniel Island School – Amy Hardison; Philip Simmons Middle School – Derek Classey; Philip Simmons High School – Eric Hatcher; and Cainhoy Elementary School – Holly Nall.

March: A Banner Month

The winners of the Daniel Island Kids Banner Contest, sponsored by the Daniel Island POA, were announced and featured on the cover of the March 21 edition of the paper. The contest was created to encourage island youth to express what they love about their island town through art. The winning works of art were on display on the lamp post banners that line Daniel Island’s downtown area throughout the year.

In other news:

• A special section devoted to the Clements Ferry corridor looked at the changes and growth including preserving the culturally significant “Meeting Tree” and how Clements Ferry Road continues to draw new businesses and residential developments.

• A new series focused on School Resource Officers (SROs) looks at the role that the officers play in the schools that they serve by keeping kids safe and protecting students.

• A refurbishment project for Parkside Condos wrapped up in March, under budget and ahead of schedule. Kennedy Richter Construction was hired to complete the $4 million project, and construction took 14 months to fix water and termite damage, repair and remove roofs and windows, for the 84-unit multi-family development.

• Daniel Island resident Diane Flanagan was named the new head of Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina.

April: Racquets and recycling

April kicked off with the much-anticipated 2019 Volvo Car Open, held from March 30 - April 7 at the stadium on Daniel Island. A special section filled with information about the 46th annual women’s tennis tournament touted world-class tennis as well as a new focus on food and family-friendly fun for an “amplified tournament experience.”

The top five players included Sloane Stephens, Kiki Bertens (returning VCO champion), Aryna Sabalenka, Ashleigh Barty, and Anastasia Sevastova. The paper looked at the impact on local businesses, as well as perks for DI residents, a spotlight on the hundreds of volunteers and the many other people who make the tournament happen from the racquet stringers to the hitting partners and the young tennis players.

American Madison Keys, 24, won her first Volvo Car Open championship and took home a key to the city and a $141,420 check. More than 93,000 fans attended this year’s successful tournament.

In other news:

• The new RePower South recycling facility opened in Moncks Corner, adjacent to Berkeley County’s landfill, to serve the recycling needs of county residents, including Daniel Island. Using single-stream recycling, the facility sorts and filters recyclable materials such as cardboard, paper, plastic, plastic bottles, metal and cans. However, the $60 million dollar facility doesn’t recycle glass, leaving island residents looking for alternatives on how to recycle bottles and other discarded glass.

• Trident Tech President Dr. Mary Thornley shared her personal success story as part of the Daniel Island Speaker Series. • Local law enforcement addressed area’s top concerns at a DINA Safety Town Hall meeting, including traffic issues such as speeding and driving under the influence.

• Construction of the new roundabout began at Seven Farms Drive and Daniel Island Drive.

May: Embracing Mother Nature

May marked Mother’s Day, and also a chance to embrace Mother Nature. A tour of Francis Marion National Forest with officer Annilie Kelley revealed nature’s treasure trove among the pine trees and trails, including recreational activities and forest facts. Meanwhile, protecting local waterways is a priority for the staff at Charleston Waterkeeper, a nonprofit organization that advocates for clean and safe water.

A new park located at 509 Island Park Drive provides Daniel Island residents with two jungle gyms, a gazebo, and plenty of greenspace. The City of Charleston was instrumental in making the park happen, especially through the efforts of Councilman Gary White and Mayor Tecklenburg.

In other news:

• Local religious leaders on an inter-faith panel discussed their experiences with intolerance and discrimination as an opportunity for police-community outreach.

• An effort to target traffic congestion through the “Reboot your Commute” campaign was spearheaded by Benefitfocus to encourage alternative commuting habits for island workers.

• A Bishop England High School employee was arrested on voyeurism charges.

• The Berkeley County School District recovered more than $2.2 million after an embezzlement scheme involving the district’s chief financial officer.

• Daniel Island and Cainhoy area teachers joined thousands in Columbia to rally for education reforms.

• Philip Simmons Middle School students promote empathy during Autism Awareness Month. • A cyclist accident stoked fears of pedestrian safety.

• Lt. Patrick McLaughlin, who has more than 17 years of experience with the Charleston Police Department, took control in Team 5, and vowed to make an expanded police presence on Daniel Island one of his goals over the next several years.

• Mystery green pellets found in a Daniel Island neighborhood were identified as rat poison, and the toxic substance was possibly related to two pet deaths. Brailsford Street in Daniel Island Park was where the rodenticide called Ramik Green was found, and it is still unknown how the substance got into the open areas.

June: Oh, the Places You Will Go

From grads to dads to ducks, June ushered in the start of summer, and also the start of hurricane season. An article informed Lowcountry residents how to prepare for worst-case scenarios in case of a storm, and provided a list of items recommended by the American Red Cross for a hurricane kit. City of Charleston Director of Emergency Management Shannon Scaff emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant and not being complacent when it comes to evacuations and the dangers of powerful storms. Scaff’s advice: “… Your job as master of your own home is to come up with your own plan, communicate that plan to your family, and exercise that plan or be ready to pull the trigger on it when appropriate.”

In other local news:

• Identity thefts and scams impact Daniel Island residents, but these can be difficult crimes to solve.

• Lowcountry mayors tackled affordable housing in new, innovative ways.

• Vandalism increases as the summer season begins, and the POA works with Team 5 to increase surveillance on the island.

• The Daniel Island “Field of Honor” returned and residents had the opportunity to sponsor a flag in recognition of hometown heroes. As part of the Daniel Island Exchange Club, the flags were on display from June 29 - July 13, to coincide with Independence Day festivities.

• The ’Summer of Space’ reading program launched at the Daniel Island Library.

July: On a Mission

When July 2019 arrived, Daniel Islanders were on a mission. Residents put their comforts aside and traveled the world to serve others in life-changing ways. Jennifer Roberts and Jenny Hartzog went to Durban, South Africa, with Operation Christmas Child. Mel Alm, a missionary with Bread of Life, worked in Kenya. Dr. John Ramey and his family served in Nicaragua with One World Health, while Jeff Angerman spent time in Thailand to teach conversational English and share his Christian faith. The LAMB Institute in Honduras, an orphanage and Christian education center, received assistance from local Kelly Cobb.

Berkeley County was successful in their mission to pass the budget, approved for $90 million. The Water and Sanitation budget was also voted in for more than $75 million. The county added new police positions for four deputy sheriffs and four corporals. Positions were also added in the departments of engineering, tourism, economic development, and the solicitor’s office. The Board of Education also had an approved budget and added 25 teachers, 39 special education assistants, more mental health workers, three assistant principals, and agreed on a 6% pay increase for teachers.

Marie Delcioppo, DINA president, and Gary White, city councilman, found themselves on an unexpected mission to help residents through a trash collection crisis by picking up the trash themselves in areas heavily impacted. During the hottest month of the summer, trash sat uncollected for over a week for nearly 850 island residents, resulting in an emergency meeting called by the City of Charleston. Republic Services was fined for neglecting the route and a new 3 p.m. check-in system was implemented to immediately address areas of missed collection.

August: On the Move

The controversial traffic circle at the congested intersection of Seven Farms Drive and Daniel Island Drive was completed after three months of construction, ahead of schedule and under budget. Berkeley County Councilman Josh Whitley called the job “seamless” and the project was praised for its efficiency and collaborative effort. The $2.4 million allocated for the project was funded by the one-cent sales tax program.

Phase One of the Clements Ferry Road expansion, from the I-526 intersection to Jack Primus Road, opened to motorists after years of construction. Roadway barrels were removed and all four lanes were accessible in time for the start of increased school traffic. The widening project was also funded by the one-cent sales tax program.

As children across Daniel Island enjoyed their last days of summer, a new principal, Nancy Leigh, was appointed top administrator at Daniel Island School. LaToya King joined Philip Simmons Elementary, also serving as principal. Philip Simmons High School started the year with its first senior class since the school’s opening. With its growth in enrollment (550 students), the high school added 30 new staff members. Bishop England High School started its school year with a new tradition: The First Day of Service. In lieu of classroom activities, teachers gathered with students from their homeroom classes in locations throughout the Charleston area to volunteer for specific projects to help the community.

September: Hurricanes and Helpers

At the start of September, Daniel Island braced for the approach of Category 5 Hurricane Dorian; by Labor Day, preparations were in full effect and a mandatory evacuation had been ordered by Gov. Henry McMaster. Dorain brushed the Lowcountry without making a direct hit, leaving downed trees and power lines with minor damage and debris. Many residents chose to stay in their homes and ride out the unpredictable storm. Daniel Island weathered the storm without losing power. While Charleston was spared, the slow-moving storm raged over the Bahamas, leaving a path of widespread destruction, particularly in the Abaco area.

In a spirit of generosity, locals reached out to their Bahamian neighbors to offer assistance in many forms. The South Carolina Ports Authority joined forces with industry partners to fill shipping containers with critical supplies to send via cargo ships. Water Missions International and NGO Team Rubicon provided immediate on-the-ground assistance for basic needs. Two Rivers Church organized packing parties to supply hygiene kits for women. Local Publix stores on Daniel Island and in Cainhoy raised money through customer donations at the checkout; Publix donated over $1 million as a whole. Many gave monetary donations through the American Red Cross, the Bahamas Disaster Relief Fund, and Convoy of Hope. Children from Daniel Island pitched in with lemonade stand fundraisers, homemade bracelet sales, and other collection efforts.

October: Shelter and Security

Charleston’s mayoral candidates shared their views at a forum hosted by the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association (DINA). Five of the six candidates for mayor — incumbent John Tecklenburg, Councilman Mike Seekings, Sheri Irwin, Councilman Gary White, and Maurice Washington, who previously served on the City Council — accepted this challenge during a Q&A. In 90 seconds or less, each candidate discussed of a variety of topics ranging from broad, city-wide themes to specific issues unique to Daniel Island.

Since October was designated as Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, the Berkeley County Animal Center was featured, since it serves as the shelter for Daniel Island and Cainhoy. It’s a small facility located in Moncks Corner that handles a large number of animals without homes. With space for only 130 cats and dogs, the shelter typically takes in about 400-500 animals per month, and the small staff relies on foster families and nonprofit groups to help care for the ever-growing number of animals in need. Volunteer and Daniel Island resident Bryan Bain hoped to encourage locals, as Berkeley County residents, to first consider adopting from this shelter.

National Cybersecurity Awareness Month also falls on the October calendar, and cybersecurity was a focus at Daniel Island School this month. Emma Rush, education coordinator for the statewide Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, spoke with students about privacy, cyberbullying and provided guidelines for safe internet use.

On Oct. 26, literature and architecture melded together for the 12th annual Harvest Tour of Homes on Daniel Island. The fundraiser was sponsored by the Friends of Daniel Island Library and has raised over $180,000 since 2008. Four hundred ticket holders had the opportunity to tour four homes on the island while meeting a local author at each property.

November: Elections!

Local election season on Daniel Island was highly active this year. Two candidates with island connections sought the Charleston City Council District 1 seat, Marie Delcioppo and Angela Black Drake, and one of the island’s residents, Gary White, was in the race for mayor.

All six candidates for mayor addressed island residents at a variety of venues, as did the city council candidates. Delcioppo was elected to city council in a highly contested race. White finished fourth in the mayor’s race and, since no candidate came away with a majority of votes, there was a runoff between Mayor Tecklenburg and Mike Seekings, with Tecklenburg eventually winning his second term in office.

In other top news for the month:

· The Daniel Island pubic boat landing is probably sunk. The SCDOT is using its right-of-way in the area where the boat landing is planned and they can’t guarantee the area will be available for use as a boat landing for at least four to six years.

· Charleston Battery played its last game at its Daniel Island stadium. The team sold the facility and will play next season at the College of Charleston’s Patriots Point Stadium in Mount Pleasant.

· Brian Hicks, metro columnist for the Post and Courier, talked about his job and the inspiration for his new book about Judge Waring at the Daniel Island Speaker Series.

· The Hamlin family shared their inspirational story of adopting their hearing-impaired son, Will, from China, his challenges, and the warm reception he feels at the Philip Simmons schools as a member of the band.

· A Daniel Island “House Hunters” episode debuted on HGTV.

· A new recreational soccer complex, including retail space and a restaurant, was unveiled and will be located between Parkline Avenue and CubeSmart Self Storage near Talison Row apartments.

· A 62-lot subdivision concept plan for 81.3 acres was approved for Daniel Island Park; the subdivision is on an island across a causeway off of Lesesne Street.

December: Holiday Spirit

The month of December always brings out the philanthropic and holiday spirit on Daniel Island. In addition to a very successfully tree lighting at the Guggenheim Terrace and the Holiday Festival at Volvo Car Stadium, islanders donated gifts and services and sent cards to military members.

Other top news:

· Local small business owner David Herndon announced his candidacy for S.C. House of Representatives District 99 seat.

· Michael’s Barkery, a new pet store that hires individuals with intellectual disabilities, opened on Daniel Island.

· The Daniel Island Neighborhood Association elected a new board: President – Greg Taylor; Vice-President – Dan Mykols; Secretary – Michael Shetsko; and Treasurer – Kelly Stechmesser.

· Kathie Harvey, Kris Manning and Tricia Peterson are nominated for 2020 Grand Marshal.

· Chris Singleton — whose mother was murdered at Mother Emanuel AME Church in 2015 when he was a student at Charleston Southern University — played professional baseball and is now a motivational speaker. He spoke to Philip Simmons high school and middle school students with a message that “love is stronger than hate.”

· Local businesses plan to adhere to the city’s ban on single-use plastic bags and certain plastic carryout and food packaging items, which goes into effect the first of the year.

· Providence Church purchased a lot adjacent to its property, with plans to expand and build a new sanctuary.

· Economist Steve Slifer gave his annual economic forecast and expects the economy to grow at 2.4% in 2020.