2021 Holiday Shopping Guide

Croghan's Jewel Box 308 King Street, Charleston, SC 29464 843.723.3594 | croghansjewelbox.com

Goldbug Collection's Chrismas 2021 Glass Bug Ornament

Goldbug Collection’s Christmas 2021 Glass Bug Ornament is carefully handcrafted by the finest European artisans during a seven-day production process creating an heirloom to be cherished for many years to come. Length: 5 inches. Handcrafted in Poland. “After packing up my tree last year, it struck me that I really wanted this year’s ornament to be something completely different than what we’ve done in the past. I have loved every Goldbug ornament thus far, but part of me feels like a Christmas Tree ornament should be glass. Maybe that’s just my old-timey traditional-self coming out, but here she is ... 5 inches of golden glittery Goldbug!”

— Mariana “Mini” Hay Avant

Port City Plastic Surgery 125 River Landing Drive, Suite 101, 843.518.5000 | portcityplasticsurgery.com Buy one VI Peel, get one free!

Perfect for treating wrinkles, acne scarring, age or sun spots, enlarged pores and hyperpigmentation. Can be used on all skin types. Two treatments for the price of one – perfect for gift giving! Complimentary consultations. Sale ends Dec. 31.

Daniel Island Dentistry 210 Seven Farms Dr. Ste #103 843.881.4545 DanielIslandDentistry.com Philips Sonicare Toothbrush Bundle Give the gift of a healthy mouth and smile with a Philips Sonicare Toothbrush Bundle. For superior results, Sonicare products are designed and approved by dental professionals. And, with over 100 years of healthcare expertise, Sonicare strives to give you confidence that you’re improving your oral health.This all in one gift is packed with extras that your friends and family will thank you for. This all-inclusive bundle contains: Diamond Clean Toothbrush with Travel Case, three-pack of Gum Care Brush Heads, 6 oz. Bottle of BreathRx Mouthrinse, Reusable Tote Bag. All of this for just $85! This bundle would normally retail for over $200 but is available only while supplies last. Stop in soon to pick one up for yourself and a loved one! Budget Blinds 4950 Centre Pointe Dr., Suite 136 North Charleston 843.856.9498 BudgetBlinds.com/Charleston “Give your home the gift of elegance” Happy Holidays! "Our goal is simple - to be honest and please our customers." Zinnia 644 Long Point Road Mount Pleasant, SC 843.388.9433 shopzinnia@gmail.com Geode Resin Coasters Our Geode Resin Coasters are beautifully handmade in the U.S. These shimmering geode slices are available in a variety of vibrant colors in sets of four. Perfect for entertaining this holiday season. Sit back and sip pretty! ALWAYS SOMETHING NEW. SOMETHING DIFFERENT.

Jolie Luxury Consignment Boutique, LLC

2114 SC-41 Suite 103

Mount Pleasant, SC

843.416.8806

Holy City Lip Gloss

Holy City Lip Gloss helps protect the lips from dryness while providing a moisturizing element. The shades come in both gloss and matte finishes and are named after local islands and streets that can be found in downtown Charleston.

O’Neill Plastic Surgery 245 Seven Farms Drive, Suites 210 & 230 Daniel Island, SC 843.881.2130 Oneillplasticsurgery.com Give the Gift of HydraFacial! Signature HydraFacial $149. The HydraFacial treatment is a non-invasive treatment that provides instant results for all skin types with no downtime. It’s a 30-minute treatment that removes dead skin cells, extracts impurities, while simultaneously hydrating and treating the skin with skin specific serums. The treatment is soothing, refreshing, and non-irritating! *Offer expires 12/23/21.

M. Dumas & Sons

294 King Street Charleston

843.723.8603

The Perfect Charleston Gift

Great for anyone who loves the "Holy City," this handmade needlepoint belt by Smathers & Branson is sure to be a favorite! Made exclusively for local men's store, M. Dumas & Son's, this belt features iconic scenes found around Charleston - Rainbow Row to the USS Yorktown. From needlepoint collectors to the perfect vacation reminder, the Charleston Scenes belt from M. Dumas and Sons is sure to be a favorite for years to come!