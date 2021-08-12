2021 Holiday Shopping Guide
From Daniel Island News Shop Local Advertisers
Croghan's Jewel Box
308 King Street,
Charleston, SC 29464
843.723.3594 | croghansjewelbox.com
Goldbug Collection's Chrismas 2021 Glass Bug Ornament
Goldbug Collection’s Christmas 2021 Glass Bug Ornament is carefully handcrafted by the finest European artisans during a seven-day production process creating an heirloom to be cherished for many years to come. Length: 5 inches. Handcrafted in Poland. “After packing up my tree last year, it struck me that I really wanted this year’s ornament to be something completely different than what we’ve done in the past. I have loved every Goldbug ornament thus far, but part of me feels like a Christmas Tree ornament should be glass. Maybe that’s just my old-timey traditional-self coming out, but here she is ... 5 inches of golden glittery Goldbug!”
— Mariana “Mini” Hay Avant
Port City Plastic Surgery
125 River Landing Drive, Suite 101,
843.518.5000 | portcityplasticsurgery.com
Buy one VI Peel, get one free!
Perfect for treating wrinkles, acne scarring, age or sun spots, enlarged pores and hyperpigmentation. Can be used on all skin types. Two treatments for the price of one – perfect for gift giving! Complimentary consultations. Sale ends Dec. 31.
Daniel Island Dentistry
210 Seven Farms Dr. Ste #103
843.881.4545
Philips Sonicare Toothbrush Bundle
Give the gift of a healthy mouth and smile with a Philips Sonicare Toothbrush Bundle. For superior results, Sonicare products are designed and approved by dental professionals. And, with over 100 years of healthcare expertise, Sonicare strives to give you confidence that you’re improving your oral health.This all in one gift is packed with extras that your friends and family will thank you for. This all-inclusive bundle contains: Diamond Clean Toothbrush with Travel Case, three-pack of Gum Care Brush Heads, 6 oz. Bottle of BreathRx Mouthrinse, Reusable Tote Bag. All of this for just $85! This bundle would normally retail for over $200 but is available only while supplies last. Stop in soon to pick one up for yourself and a loved one!
Budget Blinds
4950 Centre Pointe Dr., Suite 136
North Charleston
843.856.9498
“Give your home the gift of elegance”
Happy Holidays! "Our goal is simple - to be honest and please our customers."
Zinnia
644 Long Point Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
843.388.9433
Geode Resin Coasters
Our Geode Resin Coasters are beautifully handmade in the U.S. These shimmering geode slices are available in a variety of vibrant colors in sets of four. Perfect for entertaining this holiday season. Sit back and sip pretty! ALWAYS SOMETHING NEW. SOMETHING DIFFERENT.
Jolie Luxury Consignment Boutique, LLC
2114 SC-41 Suite 103
Mount Pleasant, SC
843.416.8806
Holy City Lip Gloss
Holy City Lip Gloss helps protect the lips from dryness while providing a moisturizing element. The shades come in both gloss and matte finishes and are named after local islands and streets that can be found in downtown Charleston.
O’Neill Plastic Surgery
245 Seven Farms Drive, Suites 210 & 230
Daniel Island, SC
843.881.2130
Give the Gift of HydraFacial!
Signature HydraFacial $149. The HydraFacial treatment is a non-invasive treatment that provides instant results for all skin types with no downtime. It’s a 30-minute treatment that removes dead skin cells, extracts impurities, while simultaneously hydrating and treating the skin with skin specific serums. The treatment is soothing, refreshing, and non-irritating! *Offer expires 12/23/21.
M. Dumas & Sons
294 King Street Charleston
843.723.8603
The Perfect Charleston Gift
Great for anyone who loves the "Holy City," this handmade needlepoint belt by Smathers & Branson is sure to be a favorite! Made exclusively for local men's store, M. Dumas & Son's, this belt features iconic scenes found around Charleston - Rainbow Row to the USS Yorktown. From needlepoint collectors to the perfect vacation reminder, the Charleston Scenes belt from M. Dumas and Sons is sure to be a favorite for years to come!
Tara Cramer Custom Clothing Specialist
Mt. Pleasant, SC
517.420.0168
Give the Gift of Custom
Thought custom was dead? Far from it! This Holiday season, I’ve been helping men to focus on casual, transitional go-to pieces for every day – whether at home, in a meeting, or out day or night. It’s the PERFECT gift.
Michael's Barkery
864 Island Park Drive, Suite 103
Daniel Island, SC
Grooming: 843.471.1131
Retail & Barkery: 843.471.1199
Pup Spa Grooming Day with Specialty Treats
Celebrate the season with the No. 1 Best Dog Gift. Pamper your pup with a spa grooming day then treat them to our specialty cookies and cakes made just for them. They are made in our state-of-the-art-kitchen with high quality nutrient rich ingredients. Baked with love from our teammates to your special fur babies. We make Everyday a Good Dog Day at Michael's Barkery.
MPISHI
162 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 340
Daniel Island
843.867.6066
The Gift of Not Having to Cook
eGift Card available at Mpishirestaurant.com. Treat someone to Breakfast, Lunch, or Brunch.
Dine in or Take-Out.
Totality Medispa
885B Island Park Drive
843.900.6161 | totalitymed.com
Get Ready for the Holidays!
Offering lip filler, lash program, discounted Botox and 20% off laser hair removal packages.
Deguise Interiors
629 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant, SC
843.971.1491 | deguiseinteriors.com
Something for everyone on your list!
Holiday gifts, ornaments, home decor, fine home furnishings and more for everyone on your list. Create your own Holiday Wishlist now at deguiseinteriors.com or stop by our showroom!
Low-Ku: Haikus of the Lowcountry
"Low-Ku: Haikus of the Lowcountry"
“Low-Ku: Haikus of the Lowcountry” is a new book that explores themes unique to the Lowcountry of South Carolina through original poetry and colorful, stylized illustrations. From sweetgrass baskets to colorful sunsets, this 34-page book combines compelling images and playful language to create a delightful journey that engages readers of all ages while capturing the essence of the culture, traditions and natural beauty of this dynamic coastal region. Written and illustrated by two local moms, “Low-Ku” makes a great gift for families to read and enjoy together. $20.
Home Telecom
230 Seven Farms Drive Suite 104
Daniel Island, SC
888.746.4482
HomeSmart Touchless Video Doorbell
This holiday season, give the gift of safety! Home Telecom’s HomeSmart Touchless Video Doorbell makes the perfect stocking stuffer. With this smart doorbell, it is easier than ever to see, listen, and speak to whoever is at your door. Whether you’re at home, work, on vacation, or on the go, you’ll receive alerts, even if visitors don’t ring the bell. First-time Smart Home Security buyer? No problem! Setting up your new doorbell is easy to do yourself, no professional installation is required. You can purchase the video doorbell as a stand-alone product or purchase our home security Attack Pack. New customers can get $50 off plus receive our Touchless Video Doorbell for FREE! HomeSmart provides convenience, comfort, and security from a local company you can trust. Our Home Telecom family would like to wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!