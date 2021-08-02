2021 NEEDTOBREATHE Classic Moves Forward as Golf-Only Event

The annual NEEDTOBREATHE Classic is moving forward this year as a golf-only event. Organizers are committed to supporting nonprofit OneWorld Health in its work providing quality, affordable health care to underserved communities in East Africa and Central America throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The golf tournament will take place on Monday, March 15 at the Daniel Island Club. Last year’s springtime event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Even though things look a little different this year, we’re excited we can host the tournament,” said Britt Gilbert, founder of Commonwealth Cares Foundation, which organizes the annual event. “Coming together to raise money for an organization like OneWorld Health has never been more important. Over the last several months, they have shifted their model to ensure all patients have access to care, communities have needed information, and local staff have the resources they need. We are happy to do our part supporting health care for communities in need – especially during a global pandemic.”

Organizers are making some changes to ensure a safe event for everyone involved. No celebrity golfers will participate this year and there won’t be an after-party concert. NEEDTOBREATHE band members Bear Rinehart, Seth Bolt and Josh Lovelace are planning to attend the tournament to greet golfers and take photos in a socially distanced and safe manner.

Golfers will receive a gift bag. Food and beverages will be provided.

The annual charity golf tournament was started by Commonwealth Cares Foundation, the charitable foundation of Daniel Island financial services firm Commonwealth Financial. In 2013, the Grammy award-winning rock band NEEDTOBREATHE partnered with Commonwealth Cares Foundation, lending its name to the golf tournament and adding a musical element.

The event proceeds support Charleston-based OneWorld Health as it empowers communities around the world to achieve long-term improvements in health and quality of life. The 2019 NEEDTOBREATHE Classic raised a record $300,000. In total, this event has brought in $1,199,000, helping to provide 400,000 people with quality, affordable health care through the work of OneWorld Health.

Anyone interested in playing in the tournament can purchase a standard foursome for $2,500 or a celebrity foursome for $5,000 (instead of playing with a celebrity this year, golfers receive a VIP gift bag). Register at www.commonwealthcares.org.

The event will follow all COVID-19 safety protocols for a golf tournament.