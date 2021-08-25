2021 Tour de Brew

Lowcountry locals and visitors alike can sample the finest brews in town from the multitude of tours available in Charleston. The historic city offers everything from beer buses to haunted historical walking tours complete with both earthly and ghostly spirits.

Becca Lesesne started Original Pub & Brewery Tours of Charleston (pubtourcharleston.com) with her husband, Daniel, in 2008 after moving back to Charleston from Asheville.

“When I returned to Charleston in 2008, I went back to doing historical tours, which is what I’ve always loved, tours and beer brewing. I combined my love of both to create the pub tours of Charleston. That year we were not allowed to do brewery tours due to restrictive laws, so I decided to start a company which combined the history of Charleston. I based my tour from an English-style pub crawl, and that is what has been our main focus ever since,” she explained.

The Original Pub & Brewery Tours of Charleston was the first beer tour company established in Charleston. The husband and wife team are both certified cicerones, which is like a wine sommelier but for beer.

“Both of us, as native Charlestonians, share both the love of history and the love of craft beer. We operate a brewery bus tour on a limited scale, however, our original pub tour has been amazingly popular throughout the years,” Becca said.

Customers who hop on the Brew Bus will be treated to a guided tour of a local brewery and travel to three microbreweries. Each rider can sample delicious local brews such as BlackBEERd Ale, Oyster Stout, and some Pluff Mud Porter. Customers will learn about the vivid history of beer in Charleston, along with the art of craft brewing.

The pair survived COVID and changed their business to fit the pandemic landscape.

“We let go of most of our staff and it felt like starting from day one. The great thing about us is resilience, and we are now back at what we do best! Giving historical tours alongside beer tours, combined into one, which is the best way to experience Charleston and the old French quarter in my opinion. Visitors still have a desire to experience our city, from native Charlestonians, licensed as guides, and to also indulge in the culinary and craft beer flavor of our city. Our holiday pub crawls are the best as well. We simply enjoy sharing our culinary and craft beer tours with folks from all over. It makes us so happy,” Becca said.

For licensed tour guide Adam J. Moore, owner of Tour Charleston With Adam (charlestonshistory.com/history-hops-bar-tour), 2020 was life changing. “Last year during COVID-19, the tour company I was working for shut down and never reopened. I decided to start my own LLC and business because I love giving tours and I knew people would eventually come back to Charleston ... I surprisingly became hospitalized — not with COVID — but with a bacterial infection on my heart. I was hospitalized for 25 days. The CVICU at MUSC saved my life. They literally brought me back to life over 10 times,” he said.

Fast forward one year later, Moore is healthy and the tourism business in Charleston is booming again. Moore’s History & Hops Tour refers to Charleston as a drinking city with a history problem. Located in the historic French Quarter of downtown Charleston, this one-of-a-kind tour is a history lesson with bar stops.

The tour is a collaboration between two tour guides – Moore and Captain Bryan Blalock, owner of Charleston Historic Tours. After a lot of research, the pair created a tour with historically accurate stories from Charleston’s long drinking history. The tour also includes an interesting look back at

what people drank 100 to 300 years ago in Charleston.

Moore follows strict CDC guidelines to ensure every customer stays safe while having fun. “In order to keep people safe we have been following the rules and ordinances that The City of Charleston puts in place, which of course has been changing. We also keep our group sizes small at 10 and under and the majority of our tour actually happens outside.”

The company Crafted Travel Charleston (craftedcharlestontours.com) opened in 2014 and provides a wide variety of luxury tours. One of their most popular venues includes door to door transportation to three Charleston Distilleries and Breweries where the tour group is invited to sample locally distilled spirits and a wide range of local craft beers. The tour ends with a BBQ and beer pairing.

A favorite among history and beer buffs is Crafted Travel’s Historic Walking Pub Tour. The three-hour walking tour through the historic old city is hosted by a registered tour guide and a certified cicerone. A special tour for the more adventurous includes ax throwing, booze and barbecue.

Toan Dao of Crafted Travel said, “Our tour guides always make sure our guests have an epic time throughout their day. We are proud local diplomats for our beautiful city.”

Dao said Crafted Travel is closely following all CDC guidelines to keep customers safe.

For those who want to experience ghostly spirits with their liquid spirits, Nightly Spirits (nightlyspirits.com) is the perfect choice. Charleston Ghost Tour Pub Crawl begins with a stroll down the cobblestone streets of historic downtown Charleston. On the company’s Nightly Spirits Charleston Booze and Boos Tour, customers will view some of the oldest and potentially haunted structures in the area while indulging in some liquid spirits.

As the company website notes, visitors will get to “travel through alleyways that still echo with the gunshots of famous duels.” Charleston Ghost Tour Pub Crawl is two and a half hours and explores the ghostly supernatural sites that only a historic city like Charleston can offer.