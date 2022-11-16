2022 General Election unofficial results statewide, Berkeley County

Editor’s Note: Based on unofficial results at scvotes.org updated, noon, Nov. 15.

November’s General Election has come and gone and not much has changed in the political landscape that is predominantly red in South Carolina. Many Republicans in the Palmetto State will remain seated for another term as Democratic opponents were largely unsuccessful in unseating their counterparts.

Incumbent Republican Henry McMaster convincingly defeated Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham for re-election as governor. McMaster, who first came into office in 2017, will serve his second term which will make him the longest-serving governor in state history by the time his term ends in 2027.

Incumbent Republican Nancy Mace staved off Democratic challenger Annie Andrews to win reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 seat. The victory will be Mace’s second term in congress.

Incumbent Republican Tim Scott was declared the overwhelming victor for the U.S. Senate 2 seat against Democratic challenger Krystle Matthews. Scott, who will be serving his second term in the senate, has made it publicly known that it will be his final term.

Democrat incumbent Jim Clyburn won the U.S. House of Representatives District 6 seat by a large margin over Republican challenger Duke Buckner. Clyburn, who serves as the House Majority Whip, will go on to serve his 16th term.

In local contests, Berkeley County voters returned incumbent Republican Johnny Cribb as county supervisor by a large margin over Democrat Tory Liferidge. Cribb, who has served since 2019, will proceed to serve his second term.

In the Berkeley County School Board District 2 race, incumbent Republican Mac McQuillin was re-elected as the clear favorite over Democratic challenger Cyndi Russell-Albach. McQuillin has served the position since 2014.

Below are the unofficial results with 100% of precincts reporting for the following statewide offices, according to scvotes.org.

STATEWIDE RACES

Note: R = Republican, D = Democrat, L = Libertarian, A = Alliance, G = Green, U = United Citizens, N = Nonpartisan

GOVERNOR/LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

● R: Henry McMaster/Pamela Evette – 58.04% – 988,501 votes

● D: Joe Cunningham/Tally Parham Casey – 40.67% – 692,691 votes

● L: Bruce Reeves/Jessica Ethridge – 1.22% – 20,826

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES – DISTRICT 1

● R: Nancy Mace – 56.39% – 153,757 votes

● D: Annie Andrews – 42.47% – 115,796 votes

● A: Joseph Oddo – 0.97% – 2,634 votes

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES – DISTRICT 6

● D: James Clyburn – 62.04% – 130,923 votes

● R: Duke Buckner – 37.85% – 79,879 votes

U.S. SENATE 2

● R: Tim Scott – 62.88% – 1,066,274 votes

● D: Krystle Matthews – 37.01% – 627,616 votes

SECRETARY OF STATE

● R: Mark Hammond – 63.33% – 1,071,451 votes

● D: Rosemounda Peggy Butler – 36.61% – 619,341 votes

STATE TREASURER

● R: Curtis Loftis – 79.67% – 1,129,961 votes

● A: Sarah E. Work – 19.86% – 281,695

SUPERINTENDENT OF EDUCATION

● R: Ellen Weaver – 55.52% – 937,493

● D: Lisa Ellis – 39.62% – 669,018 votes

● A: Lisa Ellis – 3.14% – 52,995 votes

● G: Patricia M. Mickel – 1.63% – 27,468 votes

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

● R: Hugh Weathers – 77.60% – 1,085,139 votes

● G: David Edmond – 15.25% – 213,219 votes

● U: Chris Nelums – 6.84% – 95,625 votes

BERKELEY COUNTY RACES COUNTY SUPERVISOR

● R: Johnny Cribb – 60.90% – 42,940 votes

● D: Tory Liferidge – 38.99% – 27,491 votes

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 2

● N: Mac McQuillin – 69.58% – 5,685 votes

● N: Cyndi Russell-Albach – 30.10% – 2,459 votes

SOIL AND WATER DISTRICT COMMISSION (2 elected)

● N: Diane H. Edwins – 54.86% – 30,735 votes

● N: T. Keith Gourdin – 44.41% – 24,883 votes

UNOPPOSED RACES

ATTORNEY GENERAL

● R: Alan Wilson – 97.32% – 1,223,080 votes

COMPTROLLER GENERAL

● R: Richard Eckstrom – 98.21% – 1,229,879 votes

STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 99

● R: Mark Smith – 98.23% – 11,104 votes

BERKELEY COUNTY SHERIFF

● R: Duane Lewis – 98.22% – 52,172 votes

BERKELEY COUNTY PROBATE JUDGE

● R: Keith Kornahrens – 98.52% – 51,559 votes

BERKELEY COUNTY CLERK OF COURT

● R: Leah Guerry Dupree – 98.70% – 51,711 votes

BERKELEY COUNTY CORONER

● R: Darnell D. Hartwell – 98.86% – 52,086 votes

BERKELEY COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS

● R: Cindy Forte – 98.94% – 51,570 votes

Note: The remaining percentage of votes not shown in the races are Write-In submissions.