2023 Charleston Open shines a light on MUSC Children’s Hospital

Children were the center of attention before one of the prime time clashes at the Credit One Charleston Open. For a brief moment, tennis was not the focal point on the main court.

Every year, MUSC Children’s Health Night invites a family and a health provider to conduct the coin toss ahead of the 7 p.m. night match. The event is intended to celebrate the staff’s pediatric accomplishments and dedication, while raising awareness for comprehensive children’s health care in the community. But that’s just on the surface of the green clay.

In the epicenter of Billie Jean King Court, standing with WTA Tour players Shelby Rogers and Catherine McNally, stood Taylor and Desiree Middleton. Taylor, and her older sister Maya, are minors with lifelong medical conditions. Together with their mother Desiree, they are affiliated with MUSC’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals program.

CMN Hospitals raises funds to support its mission through award-winning national fundraising programs and partnerships. Donations stay local and member hospitals decide how to best use funds received to ensure the most urgent needs are met in each of their communities. Since its founding in 1983, CMN Hospitals has raised more than $8 billion to support critical treatments, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services and financial assistance for families.

Taylor, 5, was diagnosed with sickle cell disease at 10 months old. Sickle cell disease is a severe hereditary form of anemia in which a mutated form of hemoglobin distorts the red blood cells into a crescent shape at low oxygen levels.

Taylor’s older sister Maya, 15, recently developed epilepsy. Epilepsy is a neurological disorder marked by sudden recurrent episodes of sensory disturbance, loss of consciousness, or convulsions and is associated with abnormal electrical activity in the brain.

Their mother Desiree, who happens to be an avid tennis fan, is her daughters’ biggest support system off the court.

MUSC spokespeople confirmed the Middletons had a “super time” soaking in all the bright lights, candy and lemonade the stadium had to offer. MUSC has been sponsoring the tournament and providing first-aid care onsite to patrons for the past 20-plus years, since it was formerly called the Family Circle Cup two name changes ago.

“This tournament is just another opportunity for us to thank the community by going out and showing a healthy child, while she has challenges that she will face her entire life, she has the care and philanthropy of this community,” said Sallyann Koontz, MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital director of marketing and communications.

Colleague Dr. Kelly Perrit, MUSC Health executive director of marketing campaigns, added, “Our mantra is to take what’s possible. For us to see that happen for our patients - it just makes us feel like we’re really fulfilling our mission.”