'254' condo complex celebrates completion of long-awaited renovations

Those who had a hand in making the renovations possible for the 254 Condominiums on Seven Farms Drive came together for a quaint ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 29 to celebrate the complex’s grand reopening.

Nearly five years ago, the 254 complex Board of Directors realized that there were significant issues within the construction of the condominiums, so much so that they had to seek legal help, according to a press release provided by Board President Greg Turner.

“We obtained the law firm of Leath Bouch and Seekings to guide us through the process,” the press release stated. “With the help of our architect and engineer Gary Freeman and Brian Pietras doing destructive testing on our behalf, we were able to present our case. Incredible thanks to Jefferson Leath and Mike Seekings for successfully obtaining a mediated settlement in a relatively short time frame that enabled us to begin both the reconstruction process and a financial plan for success.”

After acquiring legal help, the next step was to hire a contractor, Turner continued.

“We then secured the services of John Dewite’s Cooper River Contracting to facilitate the work,” the press release continued. “We addressed what were deemed to be life threatening issues first and then issues to close the envelope from excessive leaks. As we proceeded we found other issues of termites and leaks that were fixed now before more damage would occur.”

The project was completed within the 15 month time frame, on budget and without having to displace any current 254 residents.

“The 254 mixed use condominium complex is truly in a better construction shape than when built with code standards up to 2017 requirements,” stated the release. “The financial condition of this complex is extremely sound and is in position to remain so into the future.”

The 254 Board had help from Sentry Management, Leath Bouch and Seekings, Cooper River Contracting, the Daniel Island Property Owners Association and others.

“We are pleased to thank all of our partners here today who helped us rescue this complex and bring 254 to the best value of condominium living on Daniel Island,” concluded the press release.