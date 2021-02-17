300-year-old Meeting Tree cut down

Berkeley County construction crews cut down the estimated 300-year-old live oak Meeting Tree on Feb. 9. The tree's removal was elected in the county's plan for the Clements Ferry Road expansion opposed to alternatives, due to adverse property impacts, additional costs and increased jurisdictional wetland impacts. The City of Charleston, through an agreement with the county, will be planting 62 live oaks to mitigate the impact from removing the tree.

Approximately 30 residents came out to peacefully and silently protest as the tree was cut down. Cars passing by the demolition honked their horns to pay respect to the tree. The overall mood and tone on behalf of the citizens was mournful, as a chorus of protesters said farewell to the tree by singing a somber version of “Hallelujah.”