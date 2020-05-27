32 Captain’s Island homesites sell in one day

Daniel Island Real Estate sold the final collection of 32 homesites on Captain’s Island, an exclusive island neighborhood that is part of Daniel Island Park, offered for sale in just one day on May 21.

With fewer than 100 homesites, Captain’s Island is a 90-acre property located directly across Ralston Creek on the north end of Daniel Island.

“We knew these were extraordinary homesites, but the tremendous amount of interest we received exceeded our expectations given the difficult time we’re all living through right now,” said Jeff Leonard, vice president of sales and broker-in-charge at Daniel Island Real Estate, the brokerage firm representing the developer’s property.

Leonard’s team sold all 32 homesites — a total sales volume over $30 million — within an hour. The offering included a mix of views, including many waterfront sites on the Wando River or Ralston Creek, some over an acre in size.

Captain’s Island was envisioned and branded as a special waterfront settlement, apart from but connected to the “mainland” of Daniel Island by a short bridge.

“The idea of living on a small island with all the benefits of Daniel Island and Charleston nearby has appealed to both a national and local market of buyers. Our challenge during the past two months was sharing this vision and excitement ‘virtually’ to help buyers understand the context and attributes of these sites,” said Carolyn Lancaster, vice president of marketing for DI Development Company, the group responsible for managing Daniel Island’s development. “In addition to first-time purchasers, we also had a lot of interest from existing island residents, a testament to the appeal of the lifestyle here and this particular offering.”

— Compiled by The Daniel Island News staff