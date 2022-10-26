5 candidates vie for DICA Board; voting runs Nov. 1-7

The statewide General Election is not the only reason residents will be voting on Daniel Island this November. Five island residents are vying for three spots on the Daniel Island Community Association Board of Directors (DICA).

Beginning next month, on Nov. 1-7 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., electronic voting will be available to residents who own property within DICA. DICA comprises all single-family properties and townhomes in Codner’s Ferry Park, Cochran Park, Center Park, Edgefield Park, Pierce Park, Barfield Park, Smythe Park and Etiwan Park neighborhoods located south of I-526

Out of the handful of candidates running, the two bidding for reelection are Dave Campopiano and Bill Goff. The other three first-time runners are Sarah MacCormack, Tricia Peterson and Andrea Sullivan. All of the positions are for two-year terms.

Dave Campopiano

For the past year, Campopiano has served as board member and treasurer of DICA following the transfer from developer control to resident control. Campopiano has also served as DICA’S representative to the Daniel Island Investment Committee, which oversees the financial advisor for the investment portfolio.

Campopiano is excited about the several new capital amenities that will be added to DICA-controlled common areas for residents to enjoy. He believes there is still much to do to maintain the high quality of life the residents of Daniel Island enjoy.

William “Bill” Goff

William “Bill” Goff was a member of the Daniel Island Transition Team that was managing the transition control from the developer to the residential community. Goff is currently on the DICA board serving a one-year term as the secretary.

Prior to DICA and moving to Daniel Island in 2012, Goff was president of his homeowners’ association in his hometown of Charleston, West Virginia. Goff received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering and a master’s degree in project management from West Virginia University. In his professional life, Goff spent 35 years at Union Carbide designing advanced process control computer systems.

Sarah MacCormack

Sarah MacCormack is a wife and mother of two and has enjoyed a career focused around public health as research microbiologist with the Center for Disease Control.

MacCormack currently works for Glaxo Smith Kline with a concentration on both private and public health as an immunization specialist where she works to educate and protect public health both locally and throughout the state.

Since moving to Daniel Island five years ago, MacCormack has served as both a room mom and a member of the Parent Association at Daniel Island Academy.

Tricia Peterson

Tricia Peterson is the owner and broker in charge of Island House Real Estate on Daniel Island, which she founded in 2018. She is recognized in the top 2% of Charleston Realtors by the Charleston Association of Realtors and is the managing broker to five Realtors. Peterson received her bachelor of science in biology and doctorate in physical therapy. She served in the medical field as a physical therapist for more than 15 years before moving to Daniel Island in 2008 and transitioning to real estate.

Andrea Sullivan

Andrea Sullivan is currently serving as the president of the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association. As the DINA president, Sullivan meets regularly with residents, elected officials at the local and state level as well as the DIPOA staff.

Prior to DINA, Sullivan worked as an educational facilities planner in the K-12 public school arena for more than 20 years. Sullivan is currently a licensed residential Realtor in both Arizona and South Carolina.

Sullivan believes that being on both the DINA and DICA Board will provide the opportunity to better align and represent resident interest within DICA’s purview.

The winning vote getters will be announced in person at DICA’s annual meeting on Nov. 8 at Blackbaud (65 Fairchild St.) at 6 p.m. A Zoom option will be made available closer to the meeting date. Any questions regarding eligibility to vote in the upcoming DICA Board Election, email your property address to Danielle Stix at Danielle.Stix@dicommunity.org.