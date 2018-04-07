9/11 Heroes Run on Daniel Island to return on Sept. 8

The Travis Manion Foundation will host the 7th annual 9/11 Heroes Run - Charleston on Saturday, Sept. 8 at the Charleston Fire and Police Department on Daniel Island. The annual 5K race will unite the community to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as to honor our veterans, military, and first responders who serve our country and our communities.

Proceeds from this year’s 9/11 Heroes Run - Charleston will benefit several local law enforcement agencies through a partnership with Tri-County FOP Lodge #3, as well as the Travis Manion Foundation, which empowers veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations.

The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K series was inspired by Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed by a sniper in Iraq in April 2007 as he selflessly protected his battalion. Before his final deployment, Travis visited Rescue One in NYC—famous for losing almost all of their men on 9/11—and returned home with deeper passion about why he was fighting in Iraq. At its heart, the 9/11 Heroes Run is a tribute to a personal commitment to never forget the heroes of that day, those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service, and those that put their lives on the line for our country, and our communities. The 9/11 Heroes Run is a national race series held in more than 50 locations across the country and around the world.

“We challenge all Americans to join us this September, to ensure our next generation never forgets the sacrifices of our veterans, active duty military, first responders, and civilians who were affected by the attacks on 9/11 and in the wars since,” stated a press release about the event.

This patriotic, family-friendly event is open to the public. Runners and walkers of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to join the effort to honor those lost, and our brave men and women in uniform. Online registration is available at www.911heroesrun.org/Charleston. Several sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are available as well. Visit the event’s Facebook page (9/11 Heroes Run – Charleston) for the latest details and announcements.