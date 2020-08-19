9/11 Heroes Run shifts to virtual format during COVID-19

The eighth annual Charleston 9/11 Heroes Run — an annual charity 5K that honors the nearly 3,000 lives lost during 9/11, along with American first responders, military, and veterans — has shifted its format due to COVID-19.

The event, which usually takes place on Daniel Island, will be held virtually from Sept. 1 through Nov. 1, allowing participants to support a great cause in a safe and socially-distanced manner.

“We don’t want this year to be a complete bust, so we still want people to come out and show support,” said Theresa Faircloth, race director.

Faircloth said that organizers had hoped the pandemic would subside after its original onset in March and April, but after case numbers continued to rise in June and July, the decision was made to shift from a one-day onsite event to a virtual format.

“There was no way to socially distance correctly with our type of event,” she said.

Runners can get creative when completing the race.

“You can run on a treadmill, at the park, or on the beach. The opportunities are endless,” Fairchild said.

Participants who register by Aug. 31 will receive race memorabilia, which includes a Travis Manion Foundation shirt, face mask, and card.

Individuals are also encouraged to post pictures and videos of their progress on social media.

“There’s going to be some fun awards we’re giving away,” Faircloth said.

The 501(c)(3) charity invests 100% of funds raised into the local community.

The Charleston 9/11 Heroes Run is sponsored by The Travis Manion Foundation, which has raised more than $142,000 for 14 local first-responder units since the event was brought to Charleston in 2012.

Faircloth said that the organization has already felt the financial effects of the cancellation of the regular event.

“Our fundraising has taken a huge hit this year, understandably so,” she said.

Faircloth encouraged continual community support for the organization despite the unfortunate circumstances.

“Now more than ever, it’s important to show our support for those on the first lines,” she said.

The Heroes Run was founded in honor of Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed by an enemy sniper in an ambush attack in the Iraq War in 2007. For his heroic actions, he was awarded the Silver Star and Bronze Star with Valor. The 9/11 Heroes Run is an international event, and now has more than 90 race locations around the world.

For more information or to register, go to 911heroesruncharlestonsc.itsyourrace.com/register, or find updates on their Facebook page at 9/11 Heroes Run - Charleston, SC.