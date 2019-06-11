9/11 Heroes Run will impact traffic on Daniel Island

The annual 9/11 Heroes Run Charleston is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 17 and will begin in front of the Charleston Fire and Police Department Station 18, 235 Seven Farms Drive, on Daniel Island, at 2 p.m. The event was postponed from its original Sept. 7 date because of Hurricane Dorian.

More than 1,100 participants are registered for the run. Event organizers anticipate an overall crowd of up to 1,800.

Traffic in the area will be temporarily impacted as there will be several road closures in the area. Seven Farms Drive between the intersections of River Landing Drive and Pier View Street will be closed from 1-3 p.m. Other streets involved with the race route will be closed at approximately 2 p.m. and will reopen as soon as the last participant clears that particular section of the course. The streets affected include Seven Farms Drive between the intersections of River Landing and Daniel Island Drive, along with portions of Daniel Island Drive (from main intersection to Purcell Lane) and River Landing Drive (from main intersection to Children’s Park).

For safety concerns, residents and business are asked not to park on the streets involved in the race between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Cars parked between River Landing Drive and Pier View Street are subject to towing.

Event parking will be available in the lot behind Dockery’s, located at 880 Island Park Drive. A complimentary shuttle service will be offered from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Limited street parking will also be available along Island Park Drive and portions of Seven Farms Drive between River Landing Drive and Volvo Car Stadium.

There’s still time to participate in the event, which serves as a reminder of the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001, and pays homage to all first responders. For more information, visit 911heroesrun.org/charleston or contact the 9/11 Heroes Run Charleston Chairperson Theresa Faircloth at Charleston@911Heroesrun.org.