9/11 We will never forget

Saturday, Sept. 11, marks a milestone for one of the darkest days in America’s history. The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Rather than recall the heinous acts of terrorism that shocked the United States to an unfathomable state of vulnerability and loss of civilian life, the day serves as a time of remembrance. A day to honor those who lost everything and those who sacrificed everything.

The following events are tributes around town paying homage to victims who perished, fallen heroes who served as first responders and loved ones who survive and mourn them.

9/11 Heroes Run

Location: Charleston Fire Dept. (235 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island)

Time: 9 a.m. (Opening ceremony, 8:30 a.m.)

On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Travis Manion Foundation will hold its 10th annual 9/11 Heroes Run. The 5K will start and finish under a giant American flag hoisted by two fire trucks at the Charleston Fire Department on Daniel Island.

Online registration is available through Sept. 9 at travismanion.org/events/911-heroes-run/2021-charleston-sc/. Register in person at Simmons Park through Sept. 10 and on the morning of the race.

Costs are $35 with fees for individuals, $31.50 for active duty military or first responders and free of charge for volunteers.

The awards ceremony will be at 10 a.m. in Simmons Park. A post-race party will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Realm Brewing Company located at 880 Island Park Drive. To register, visit

911heroesrun.org or the event’s Facebook page, “911 Heroes Run – Charleston SC.”

Special 9/11 Tribute by Charleston RiverDogs

Location: Joe Riley Jr. Park (360 Fishburne Street, downtown Charleston)

Time: 5:30 - 10 p.m.

Join the Charleston RiverDogs for First Responder Night on Saturday, Sept. 11 as they pay tribute to the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Guests on the field will include the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) and the New York City Police Department (NYPD), 9/11 survivors, local first responders, and U.S Sen. Tim Scott.

8th annual 9/11 Silent Walk

Location: Patriots Point Naval &

Maritime Museum (40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant)

Time: 6 a.m. — 2 p.m.

In 2013, five firefighters started the 9/11 Silent Walk to show we have not forgotten the 2,977 lives forgotten that day in 2001. The Silent Walk has grown every year and will continue this year on Saturday, Sept. 11. Participants will walk from downtown Charleston across the Ravenel Bridge to Mount Pleasant. In addition, there will be a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on the flight deck of the U.S.S. Yorktown. The event is free, but the cost to park is $5. For registration details, visit eventbrite.com/e/8th-annual-911-silent-walk-tickets-95542968591.

9/11 Heroes Dinner

Location: Port of Charleston (196 Concord Street, downtown Charleston)

Time: 5-8 p.m.

The Charleston County Republican Party will be hosting a Heroes Dinner on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The event will include drinks and appetizers at 5 p.m. followed by dinner and keynote speaker Captain John Cameron at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Charlestonrepublicans.com.

“Memories of 9/11” sculpture exhibit on display

Location: Brookgreen Gardens (1931 Brookgreen Garden Drive, Murrells Inlet)

Time: Sept. 11— Nov. 7

Brookgreen Gardens will honor the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and United Airlines Flight 93 by exhibiting a collection of sculptures by world-renowned sculptor Thomas Schomberg. The exhibition, “Memories of 9/11,” will debut at Rosen Galleries at Brookgreen Gardens exactly 20 years to the hour that these attacks occurred and will depict the feelings of horror, anguish and loss that accompanied them.

Honor Fest at Daniel Island’s Smythe Lake

Location: Smythe Park

Time: Sunday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

On Sunday, Sept. 12, the Daniel Island Community Fund and Island Coastal Lager will present Honor Fest in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and a tribute to first responders, armed services and veterans. The event will host a jazz brunch in Smythe Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a musical performance by Charlton Singleton and the Beehive Jazz Orchestra. There will be food tents as well as froze, mimosas, bloody marys, beer and wine. A remembrance service begins at 2 p.m. followed by live music from 3-6 p.m. It is a family event with a kids zone and games, balloon artists and face painting. Admission is free but attendees must register. Food and beverage vouchers will be provided for first responders and their families. Donations are being accepted. All donations are tax deductible through The Palmetto Military Support Group. Visit boothtube.us/honorfest21.