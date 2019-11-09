Abby's Friends Charity Golf Classic and Gala celebrates 13 years!

On Friday, Aug. 23, Abby’s Friends Charity Golf Classic and Gala celebrated its 13th year raising money and awareness of Type I Diabetes. More than 100 golfers enjoyed a spectacular day of golf at the Daniel Island Club on the Tom Fazio-designed Beresford Creek Course, which included a hole-in-one by Phil Roof. Phil celebrated his first ever hole-in-one by winning a three year lease of the newly designed 2019 Lexus UX Hybrid, courtesy of Lexus Hendrick Charleston.

The winning foursome for the tournament, with a score of -21, were Matt Goddard, Rob Stephenson, Mike Ketterman and Billy Farrior. The celebration continued throughout the day and late into the evening, as guests were greeted with dinner, dancing, and an exciting live and silent auction. Charleston’s very own Chris Singleton delivered a powerful and extremely moving inspirational message on making an impact “HERE AND NOW” in our community.

The event was an enormous success, raising $295,000. Abby’s Friends continues to donate proceeds to four local organizations which have a direct impact with those living with Type 1 Diabetes, a life-long and potentially devastating disease: MUSC Children’s Endocrinology Department, Camp Adam Fisher, Camp Sweet Escapes and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

For more information please visit: www.abbysfriends.org.