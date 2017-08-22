Abby's Friends hits fundraising hole in one!

Abby’s Friends hosted their 11th annual Charity Golf Classic and Gala on Aug. 18 at the Daniel Island Club, raising over $290,000 for Type 1 Diabetes.

The 154 field of golfers enjoyed a beautiful day of golf, on two magnificent championship golf courses, sponsored by Hendrick Lexus Charleston.

The day did not stop after golf! Close to 400 gala attendees enjoyed an evening of dinner and dancing, and exciting auction items, including a trip to Pebble Beach representing Abby’s Friends in the Lexus Champions for Charity Event, December 2017.

The winners on the Ralston Creek Course were John Greavu, Jeff Burton, Austin Elliot and Tanner Sutton. Taking the top prize on the Beresford Creek Course were Patrick Walker, Jim Wood, Chris Bruder and Jim Ryan.

Abby’s Friends was founded by the Sutterlin family of Daniel Island and their friends in 2006.

Abby’s Friends’ mission has stayed the same over the years - to raise money and awareness for Type 1 Diabetes, supporting MUSC Pediatric Endocrinology Department, two local diabetic camps, and The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. For more information, visit http://abbysfriends.org.