Absentee Voting Breaks Records, Mail-in Application Deadline Nears

A record number of South Carolinians are voting absentee, both in person and by mail. Based on current trends, more than one million voters will vote before Election Day, according to the South Carolina State Election Commission.

While in person absentee voting is available through November 2, the deadline to apply for an absentee by mail ballot is quickly approaching. Voters who want to vote by mail in the November 3 General Election need to act now and return their application no later than Saturday, October 24.

The 2020 General Election Absentee Statistics as of 5:00 p.m., October 15 provided by the SCEC are:

A total of 637,000 have been issued, breaking the 2016 General Election record of 517,000. A total of 388,000 have been returned, 167,000 by mail and 221,000 by in-person early voting

Summary and details posted twice daily here: https://www.scvotes.gov/fact-sheets

In Person Absentee

Deadline: 5:00 p.m., Monday, November 2

Step 1: Visit your county elections office or extension office for details. Please note the following information for Berkeley County:

In-person voting will be available from Oct. 19-30 at two satellite Berkeley County locations – the Hanahan Library, 1216 Old Murray Drive, and the St. Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Drive. Hours for the satellite locations are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Oct. 30.

You can also vote in-person in Berkeley County at the Berkeley County Voter Registration and Elections Office, at 6 Belt Drive, Moncks Corner. The in-person voting station is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays through Nov. 2, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Step 2: Complete an application.

Step 3. Cast your ballot.

Absentee by Mail – Witness Signature Required

Step 1: Get the application online (printer required) OR call or email your county elections office to be mailed an application.

Step 2: Complete, sign and return the application to your county elections office by mail, email, fax or personal delivery.

Step 3: Receive your absentee ballot in the mail.

Sign the voter’s oath on the return envelope.

Have a witness sign and provide their address. A witness can be any other person.

Step 4: Return the ballot to your county voter registration office or extension office as soon as possible and before 7:00 p.m., November 3.