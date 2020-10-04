Addressing ways to support your anxious child

Although anxiety is the number one mental illness that affects millions of adults and children in the United States, there’s still a stigma attached to it.

“A lot of people don’t know a lot about anxiety and how to address it,” said psychologist and Daniel Island resident Gitte Holm-Moller. “What complicates this for childhood anxiety is that kids are unable to express their feelings and fears.”

At a presentation at the Daniel Island Library in February, Holm-Moller discussed ways to address anxiety in children and adolescents with a group of parents.

Originally from Denmark, Holm-Moller has a Masters degree in Psychology and additional training in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. She has 10 years experience treating anxiety in kids and adults, and she started a private practice that specialized in anxiety treatment in 2015. In 2018, her family came to the U.S.

Calm and confident, the mother of three is the antithesis of an anxious person. But she shared an anecdote about growing up with a mother who had extreme anxiety — especially a fear of spiders — and how as a girl, she watched her mom seek treatment that helped her by exposing her to her weakness. This experience taught Holm-Moller that one of the ways you can help somebody with anxiety is by gradually exposing them to their fear.

She explained that 60% of patients report substantial improvement to their anxiety through cognitive behavioral therapy.

“The good news is that it’s highly treatable. If you’re ready to seek treatment, there’s a good prognosis,” she said. Her goal is to help parents who feel stuck in a “gap period” which is the time between when they realize there is a problem and before they seek treatment.

She said during this time, there’s a lot of self-blame and guilt from parents, doubts and second guessing decisions.

“Blaming each other is something very common” for parents during this time, Holm-Motter said.

Siblings are affected too, and they either act out and seek attention from parents, or they go out of their way to not make trouble and always be a pleaser.

From an evolutionary perspective, normal anxiety is meant to be a meaningful response to immediate threats that includes the fight, flight or freeze response to danger. The two systems in our brain — the alarm brain, the same part of the brain that humans share with animals, and “the thinking brain” that separates us from the animals and serves the purpose of helping people survive and fit in socially.

The difference between fears and anxiety is fear is a stress response from immediate danger while anxiety is the stress response from your thoughts.

Holm-Moller explained that it’s normal to experience stages of anxiety, such as toddlers being afraid of the dark or early school aged kids being scared of monsters or staying alone.

The main concern for many parents is how to know the difference between an anxiety disorder and age-appropriate fears. Holm-Moller said if fears become irrational, overwhelming and repetitive, or if anxiety interferes with daily activities and the behavior lasts more than six months, then it could indicate a disorder.

“It’s a judgment for parents to make and they need to decide, at what point is it a problem or just a phase?”

Examples of anxiety-related disorders range from social anxiety to separation anxiety to obsessive compulsive disorder.

HOW TO RECOGNIZE ANXIETY

Anxious kids demonstrate common personality traits such as a strong sense of responsibility, a need to please others, oversensitivity to criticism, perfectionism, overachievement, and a tendency to worry.

According to Holm-Moller, signs that parents should be aware of to recognize anxiety are:

• Emotional outbursts

• Inability to let go of worry

• Avoidance of new or challenging situations

• Difficulty transitioning

• Trouble falling asleep or staying asleep

• A great need for reassurance

• Physical complaints of stomach aches, headaches, nausea, and sweating

• Changes in other areas such as school attendance, academic motivation, concentration, memory, friendships, or a drop in activity level

WAYS TO HELP TREAT IT AT HOME

Holm-Motter described cognitive behavioral therapy that approaches anxiety on a concrete level, and involves a therapist and child working together to overcome their fears.

“It’s important to remind your child that having a panic attack is not dangerous, but it’s not pleasant,” she said.

Parents can help put a stop to their children’s worries by engaging in games like putting fears in a box and tending to them only 15 minutes per day, or by creating a space for talking about the anxiety.

As a therapist, she emphasizes talking about anxiety as something separate and external.

“Anxiety is separate from your child, it is not your child,” Holm-Moller stated.

One method that resonated with the audience involved having kids draw the “bully in their head” in order to help them identify their anxiety and put a face to it, instead of hiding behind it.

Tina Jackson, a local photographer and mother of four who attended the seminar, said the aspect she found most interesting was the emphasis on dialogue and addressing anxiety head on.

Holm-Moller said, “By treating anxiety, it is an opportunity for your child to grow stronger and see that they are able to overcome problems.”

She also believes that “an understanding parent is the first step to a happier and healthier child.”

WORDS MATTER

In order to support your anxious child or adolescent, try not to say things like:

•There’s nothing to be afraid of

• Don’t worry

• It’s no big deal

• It’s all in your head

• I’ll do it

• Hurry up

These are just used to distract your kids. Instead try to:

• Keep calm

• Stay positive

• Be interested (Instead of sweeping the issue under the rug, ask questions.)

• Invite your child to work on his or her issues together