Airport, MUSC Health offer mobile COVID-19 testing site

The Charleston International Airport and MUSC Health have collaborated to offer a mobile COVID-19 diagnostic testing site. Leaders for the two organizations are urging the community to get tested prior to any travel or holiday gatherings. The site will open on Monday, Nov. 23, Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The testing site will be located on the 4th floor of the airport’s Daily Parking Garage, 5500 International Blvd, North Charleston, S.C. 29418.

“At Charleston International Airport, we understand the importance of COVID-19 testing to individual and community health and are thankful for our partnership with MUSC,” said Elliott Summey, airport executive director and CEO. “To be able to offer this critical service to the thousands of airport employees, stakeholders, and our community will undoubtedly help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

MUSC Health offers mobile COVID-19 testing capacity across the state, with this partnership the latest Charleston-area collaboration to help stop the spread of the virus. This high-sensitivity, nasopharyngeal swab test is available for everyone, including those who are asymptomatic. (MUSC Health saliva testing is available by appointment for some symptomatic patients through musc.care.) No appointment or pre-registration is required to access this site.

At all of MUSC Health’s mobile testing sites, results are typically available within 24-48 hours. This is not a “rapid” test process, so individuals should not be tested the day of travel. Individuals are asked to wear a mask whether experiencing symptoms or not and to bring a valid picture ID and insurance card (if applicable). Patients under 18 years-old must be accompanied by a legal guardian. As a reminder, if patients have insurance, MUSC Health is required to bill that insurance provider; however, patients will not be responsible for any costs associated with testing per the CARES Act. If patients have deductibles or no insurance, they will not receive a bill.

“As we continue to fight this virus, especially during the holidays, it’s important that we continue to offer these mobile testing sites. We are grateful to the Charleston International airport team for partnering with us on this important community service,” said Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., MUSC Health CEO and Vice President Medical Affairs, University. “We strongly encourage people who are traveling for Thanksgiving to get tested before they do so; with infection rates and cases climbing all over the country, surveillance testing can help stop the spread, particularly for those who are asymptomatic but still contagious. Testing now can make a significant difference in whether or not our hospitals become overwhelmed in the weeks ahead. A safer Thanksgiving is also about ensuring a safer December holiday season for us all.”