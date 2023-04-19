Live music. Artisan wares. And cars! Lots of cars.

Every fourth Sunday of the month from noon to 3 p.m., New Realm Brewing Company on Daniel Island hosts their Ale & Octane gathering featuring the Latina Bazaar Market.

Ale and Octane was organized by car enthusiasts Stephen Herron and Lindsay Johnson in June 2021. According to the duo, their initial idea was to start an event that would provide a space where all of the automotive community could gather, during the middle of day, support a local charity, and have a place to sit and grab some

food or drinks.

They looked at areas around the city and determined that New Realm Brewing was the perfect fit. And they’ve been meeting there monthly ever since.

“Our small idea since then has surpassed any of the dreams we had, as we have now grown into the largest monthly automotive event in South Carolina,” Herron and Johnson said via email. The event features all makes and models of vehicles. “You can see anything from motorcycles, classics, and JDM to modern sports cars, trucks, and supercars.”

At the March event, there were also a few electric vehicles, including an old converted Volkswagen Bug.

Several car clubs participate and park in specified club parking areas in the large office parking lots behind New Realm. Participating car clubs include the Honda Club, Carolina Z Club, Independent Crew, Audi Club, Bronco Club, BMW Club, British Car Club, C-10 Locals and more.

Roxana Massie, founder and event coordinator of the Latina Bazaar, expressed deep thanks and enthusiasm for the opportunity to bring the market to New Realm. “The coolest thing and different at the same time about our bazaar is that we are bringing so much empowerment not just to the Latino women but to new entrepreneurs from many different backgrounds,” Massie said.

Several hundred people attended the March event and close to 100 cars were on display.

The Sunday afternoon event is family friendly and all are welcome to come and enjoy. The next Ale & Octane is set for this Sunday, April 23.