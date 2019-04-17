All About the Arts - April 18, 2019

‘Art in the Park’ to encourage adoption of Daniel Island’s live oaks

“If these trees could talk what stories would they tell?”

That’s the question first posed on the Daniel Island Historical Society website five years ago. Under the leadership of then President Brenda Thorn, the group launched a project for community members to adopt live oaks as symbols of Daniel Island history. Once a tree is adopted, the adopter has an opportunity to name the tree and have it registered with the national Live Oak Society. There are varying levels of suggested donations for each adoption, based on the tree’s size. DIHS handles all of the tree measurements and paperwork.

“The Live Oak Campaign is an ongoing initiative of the Daniel Island Historical Society,” said DIHS board member Bob Sauer, who is heading up the organization’s tree adoption initiative. “The campaign has resulted in 42 grand oaks being adopted by 33 individuals and families. Our adopted trees are registered with the Live Oak Society of the United States and the adopters receive a handsome certificate showing the name of the tree along with the official seal of the society.”

On Saturday, April 27, the Daniel Island Historical Society, the Art Guild of Daniel Island and the Daniel Island Community Fund are sponsoring the third edition of “Art in the Park: A Celebration of Daniel Island’s Live Oaks” from 1 to 5 p.m. at Smythe Park.

Like past Art in the Park events, local artists can create their versions of this living history using any medium they would like. The event is free, but artists are asked to bring their own supplies. Community members of all ages are invited to come watch art in progress, while taking part in a number of other activities. The festivities will also include live music, Gullah storytelling by Ann Caldwell, a history presentation by DIHS board member Lee Ann Bain, rock painting and birdhouse painting. The event is especially timely, as Arbor Day is the day before, on April 26.

“We just really want to celebrate the beauty of our live oaks, not only in Smythe Park but all across Daniel Island,” said DIHS board member Valerie Miller, who is helping to organize the event. “They are truly our island’s oldest living residents. We hope everyone will come out in support of this special occasion by taking part – as an artist, nature lover, history enthusiast and everything in between!”

One big new addition to the 2019 event is that previous tree adopters have been invited for a special recognition ceremony at 3 p.m. Additionally, DIHS has acquired a drawing of a Smythe Park live oak created by Daniel Island artist Andrea Vavra. The image has been used to craft a special thank you gift for each person and organization who has supported the program. The afternoon will also offer all attendees an opportunity to adopt a tree. All live oaks in Smythe Park will be marked with ribbons denoting those that have been adopted and those that are still available for adoption. An information table for anyone interested in adopting a tree will be set up on site.

Artists who would like to participate in the event are asked to pre-register by emailing Valerie Miller at dihistoricalsociety@gmail.com by April 20. For additional information on the DIHS Live Oak Campaign, visit http://dihistoricalsociety.com/honoring-our-living-history-live-oak-camp....

PSMS drama students earn multiple honors from SCTA

The Philip Simmons Middle School’s 8th grade cast of “Cheaters” recently earned Superior ratings and six theatre awards from the South Carolina Theatre Association. Following is a list of achievements earned by the group: Best Ensemble; Best Movement/Staging; Best Actor: Jacob Bouchie; Best Actress: Ava Bartosic; Best Supporting Actor: Cody Vick; and Best Supporting Actress: Jordan Daniel.

The cast of “Cheaters” is as follows: Ava Bartosic, Jacob Bouchie, Mariah Charles, Jordan Daniel, Emma Etheridge, Ellison Groves, Austin Hazlett, Kaitlen Pinckney, Kaylen Pinckney, Quantaus Riggins, Cameron Stonefield, Riley Thompson, Cody Van De Veere, Cody Vick, Diamond Williams, and Dionna Williams.